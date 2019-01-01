QQQ
Range
122.92 - 123.49
Vol / Avg.
4.8K/8K
Div / Yield
0.53/0.41%
52 Wk
108.05 - 158.5
Mkt Cap
52.7B
Payout Ratio
13.74
Open
122.92
P/E
36.57
Shares
426.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:13PM
Safran is a key player in the global commercial and military aerospace propulsion and equipment sectors. The group has three reportable segments: aerospace propulsion (commercial and military aircraft engines and spare parts); aircraft equipment, defense, and aerosystems (diversified business supplying components ranging from landing gear to avionics); and aircraft interiors (seats, cabins, and in-flight entertainment systems). Safran is a partner to the CFM joint venture with GE Aviation, which produces narrow-body engines.

Analyst Ratings

Safran Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safran (SAFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safran (OTCPK: SAFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safran's (SAFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Safran.

Q

What is the target price for Safran (SAFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Safran

Q

Current Stock Price for Safran (SAFRF)?

A

The stock price for Safran (OTCPK: SAFRF) is $123.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:38:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safran (SAFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safran.

Q

When is Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) reporting earnings?

A

Safran does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Safran (SAFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safran.

Q

What sector and industry does Safran (SAFRF) operate in?

A

Safran is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.