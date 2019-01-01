QQQ
Bravada Gold Corp is an exploration-stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of natural mineral resource properties. Its primary focus has been the exploration of precious metals in Nevada. Its portfolio of properties covers from early-stage exploration to advanced-stage exploration and pre-development. It currently focuses its exploration activities on Wind Mountain, Quito, Baxter, Drayton East Manhattan and Granite Mountain properties.

Bravada Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bravada Gold (BGAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bravada Gold (OTCQB: BGAVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bravada Gold's (BGAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bravada Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Bravada Gold (BGAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bravada Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Bravada Gold (BGAVF)?

A

The stock price for Bravada Gold (OTCQB: BGAVF) is $0.0482 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:49:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bravada Gold (BGAVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bravada Gold.

Q

When is Bravada Gold (OTCQB:BGAVF) reporting earnings?

A

Bravada Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bravada Gold (BGAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bravada Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Bravada Gold (BGAVF) operate in?

A

Bravada Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.