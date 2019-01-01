QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Eastern Michigan Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The Company through its holding provides baking products and services including personal banking, business banking and lending including diversified loans. Personal banking includes debit and credit card, mobile banking and deposit services where Business banking includes cash management and other business-related services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eastern Michigan Finl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastern Michigan Finl (OTCPK: EFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastern Michigan Finl's (EFIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eastern Michigan Finl.

Q

What is the target price for Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastern Michigan Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN)?

A

The stock price for Eastern Michigan Finl (OTCPK: EFIN) is $34.4 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:25:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Eastern Michigan Finl (OTCPK:EFIN) reporting earnings?

A

Eastern Michigan Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastern Michigan Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) operate in?

A

Eastern Michigan Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.