Sekisui House Ltd is a Japanese construction company that focuses on residential construction. It is one of the world's largest international homebuilders and operates in Japan, China, Singapore, Australia, and the United States. Sekisui House is involved in constructing single-family detached housing and multi-unit residential housing, condominium development, and urban redevelopment. The company uses eco-friendly features in its construction projects such as solar panels and sustainable material usage. The majority of revenue for the company is derived from its detached-housing projects, followed by rental and condominium construction.