QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.46 - 5.65
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IWG PLC owns a network of business centers that are leased to a variety of business customers and offer flexible workspace options. It owns and operates brands like Regus, Spaces, Signature, HQ, and No 18. The company operates in four principal geographical segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia-Pacific; and the United Kingdom. The Americas segment generates the largest proportion of revenue.

IWG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IWG (IWGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IWG (OTCPK: IWGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IWG's (IWGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IWG.

Q

What is the target price for IWG (IWGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IWG

Q

Current Stock Price for IWG (IWGFF)?

A

The stock price for IWG (OTCPK: IWGFF) is $3.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:01:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IWG (IWGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IWG.

Q

When is IWG (OTCPK:IWGFF) reporting earnings?

A

IWG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IWG (IWGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IWG.

Q

What sector and industry does IWG (IWGFF) operate in?

A

IWG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.