Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.31 - 2.87
Mkt Cap
311.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
191M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tudor Gold Corp is a junior resource exploration company. The company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its project includes Treaty Creek; Crown and Eskay North Project.

Tudor Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tudor Gold (TDRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tudor Gold (OTCPK: TDRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tudor Gold's (TDRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tudor Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Tudor Gold (TDRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tudor Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Tudor Gold (TDRRF)?

A

The stock price for Tudor Gold (OTCPK: TDRRF) is $1.632 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tudor Gold (TDRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tudor Gold.

Q

When is Tudor Gold (OTCPK:TDRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Tudor Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tudor Gold (TDRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tudor Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Tudor Gold (TDRRF) operate in?

A

Tudor Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.