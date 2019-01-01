American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminium at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. It aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the United States.