Range
0.53 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
135.9K/470.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 2.07
Mkt Cap
132.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
240.9M
Outstanding
American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminium at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. It aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

American Manganese Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Manganese (AMYZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Manganese (OTCQB: AMYZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Manganese's (AMYZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Manganese.

Q

What is the target price for American Manganese (AMYZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Manganese

Q

Current Stock Price for American Manganese (AMYZF)?

A

The stock price for American Manganese (OTCQB: AMYZF) is $0.549209 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Manganese (AMYZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Manganese.

Q

When is American Manganese (OTCQB:AMYZF) reporting earnings?

A

American Manganese does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Manganese (AMYZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Manganese.

Q

What sector and industry does American Manganese (AMYZF) operate in?

A

American Manganese is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.