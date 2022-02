Northern Star Resources Ltd is one of Australia's largest gold producers, with gold mines located in Australia and North America. The company's business is divided into three operations: Jundee and Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and Pogo in Alaska, which the company acquired in 2018. Jundee and Kalgoorlie contribute to the vast majority of the company's revenue and earnings. The company continues exploration projects at their development properties, including the Tanami Project and Paulsens, both located in Western Australia.