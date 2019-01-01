QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.95 - 19.92
Mkt Cap
28.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.55
EPS
-0.02
Shares
2.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
IEH Corp designs, develops, and manufactures printed circuit board (PCB) connectors, custom interconnects and contacts for high performance applications. With its Hyperboloid technology, It supplies durable, reliable connectors for the demanding environments. The company markets to companies in defense, aerospace, space and industrial applications, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Southeast and Central Asia and the Mideast.

IEH Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IEH (IEHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IEH (OTCEM: IEHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IEH's (IEHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IEH.

Q

What is the target price for IEH (IEHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IEH

Q

Current Stock Price for IEH (IEHC)?

A

The stock price for IEH (OTCEM: IEHC) is $12.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IEH (IEHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IEH.

Q

When is IEH (OTCEM:IEHC) reporting earnings?

A

IEH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IEH (IEHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IEH.

Q

What sector and industry does IEH (IEHC) operate in?

A

IEH is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.