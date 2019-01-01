QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/147.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
87.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
330.2M
Outstanding
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd is engaged in the operation, exploration, and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also including gold, lead and zinc. Its project includes Veta Grande and Rosario project. Geographical it operates in Canada and Mexico.

Santacruz Silver Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santacruz Silver Mining (SZSMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCPK: SZSMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Santacruz Silver Mining's (SZSMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santacruz Silver Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Santacruz Silver Mining (SZSMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santacruz Silver Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Santacruz Silver Mining (SZSMF)?

A

The stock price for Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCPK: SZSMF) is $0.2655 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santacruz Silver Mining (SZSMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Santacruz Silver Mining.

Q

When is Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCPK:SZSMF) reporting earnings?

A

Santacruz Silver Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santacruz Silver Mining (SZSMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santacruz Silver Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Santacruz Silver Mining (SZSMF) operate in?

A

Santacruz Silver Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.