QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 6.2
Mkt Cap
14.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
FalconStor Software Inc is a software-defined storage company. It develops, manufactures and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions and provides the related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company provides its products under the brand of FreeStor, Core, FalconStor NSS, FalconStor CDP, FalconStor OBD. Its primary geographic markets are Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FalconStor Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FalconStor Software (FALC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FalconStor Software (OTCQB: FALC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FalconStor Software's (FALC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FalconStor Software.

Q

What is the target price for FalconStor Software (FALC) stock?

A

The latest price target for FalconStor Software (OTCQB: FALC) was reported by Wunderlich Securities on April 3, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FALC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FalconStor Software (FALC)?

A

The stock price for FalconStor Software (OTCQB: FALC) is $2 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:58:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FalconStor Software (FALC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FalconStor Software.

Q

When is FalconStor Software (OTCQB:FALC) reporting earnings?

A

FalconStor Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FalconStor Software (FALC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FalconStor Software.

Q

What sector and industry does FalconStor Software (FALC) operate in?

A

FalconStor Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.