FalconStor Software Inc is a software-defined storage company. It develops, manufactures and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions and provides the related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company provides its products under the brand of FreeStor, Core, FalconStor NSS, FalconStor CDP, FalconStor OBD. Its primary geographic markets are Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other region.