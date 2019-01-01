QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Greggs PLC is a U.K.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing bakery goods, sandwiches, and drinks under the Greggs brand. The company focuses on the food-on-the-go market. It has a vertically integrated supply network, with its bakeries & delivery network. Greggs operates in two segments: Company-managed retail activities and B2B channel. Its shops are located primarily in retail & industrial parks, motorway service stations, and travel hubs, to meet the demands of busy customers. The company generates all its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Greggs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greggs (GGGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greggs (OTCPK: GGGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greggs's (GGGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greggs.

Q

What is the target price for Greggs (GGGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greggs

Q

Current Stock Price for Greggs (GGGSF)?

A

The stock price for Greggs (OTCPK: GGGSF) is $40 last updated Mon Aug 23 2021 18:39:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greggs (GGGSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Greggs (OTCPK:GGGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Greggs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greggs (GGGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greggs.

Q

What sector and industry does Greggs (GGGSF) operate in?

A

Greggs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.