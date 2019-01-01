QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.8/3.08%
52 Wk
24.77 - 32.05
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
32.13
Open
-
P/E
10.89
Shares
290.6M
Outstanding
Intermediate Capital Group PLC is an asset management firm that divides its business model into two primary sections, including a fund management company and an investment company. The fund management company is the operating business of the group that sources and manages investments in the European, Asia-Pacific, and North American markets. It allocates capital to corporate investments, capital market investments, real assets, and private equity secondary market transactions. The investment company co-invests alongside third parties in new or existing funds. Its strategy emphasizes a growth-oriented, activist, and long-term approach to investing. It generates revenue through interest income and secondarily through management fees.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intermediate Capital Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intermediate Capital Gr (ICGUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intermediate Capital Gr (OTCPK: ICGUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intermediate Capital Gr's (ICGUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intermediate Capital Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Intermediate Capital Gr (ICGUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intermediate Capital Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Intermediate Capital Gr (ICGUF)?

A

The stock price for Intermediate Capital Gr (OTCPK: ICGUF) is $25.8 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:29:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intermediate Capital Gr (ICGUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intermediate Capital Gr.

Q

When is Intermediate Capital Gr (OTCPK:ICGUF) reporting earnings?

A

Intermediate Capital Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intermediate Capital Gr (ICGUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intermediate Capital Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Intermediate Capital Gr (ICGUF) operate in?

A

Intermediate Capital Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.