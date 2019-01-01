Intermediate Capital Group PLC is an asset management firm that divides its business model into two primary sections, including a fund management company and an investment company. The fund management company is the operating business of the group that sources and manages investments in the European, Asia-Pacific, and North American markets. It allocates capital to corporate investments, capital market investments, real assets, and private equity secondary market transactions. The investment company co-invests alongside third parties in new or existing funds. Its strategy emphasizes a growth-oriented, activist, and long-term approach to investing. It generates revenue through interest income and secondarily through management fees.