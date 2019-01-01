|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intermediate Capital Gr (OTCPK: ICGUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intermediate Capital Gr.
There is no analysis for Intermediate Capital Gr
The stock price for Intermediate Capital Gr (OTCPK: ICGUF) is $25.8 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:29:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intermediate Capital Gr.
Intermediate Capital Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intermediate Capital Gr.
Intermediate Capital Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.