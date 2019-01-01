QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Tautachrome Inc is an internet technology development company. It is in the process of developing the KlickZie application platform which will leverage blockchain technology to turn smartphones into trustable imagers, allowing users to own, verify, socially engage and monetize their images. It is developing the KlickZie platform in three main avenues of business activity: KlickZie ArK technology business, KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem, and KlickZie activated digital imagery business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tautachrome Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tautachrome (TTCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tautachrome (OTCPK: TTCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tautachrome's (TTCM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tautachrome.

Q

What is the target price for Tautachrome (TTCM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tautachrome

Q

Current Stock Price for Tautachrome (TTCM)?

A

The stock price for Tautachrome (OTCPK: TTCM) is $0.002 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tautachrome (TTCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tautachrome.

Q

When is Tautachrome (OTCPK:TTCM) reporting earnings?

A

Tautachrome does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tautachrome (TTCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tautachrome.

Q

What sector and industry does Tautachrome (TTCM) operate in?

A

Tautachrome is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.