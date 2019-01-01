Tautachrome Inc is an internet technology development company. It is in the process of developing the KlickZie application platform which will leverage blockchain technology to turn smartphones into trustable imagers, allowing users to own, verify, socially engage and monetize their images. It is developing the KlickZie platform in three main avenues of business activity: KlickZie ArK technology business, KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem, and KlickZie activated digital imagery business.