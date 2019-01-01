QQQ
Range
1.3 - 1.46
Vol / Avg.
33.2K/79.8K
Div / Yield
0.04/2.91%
52 Wk
1.3 - 3.33
Mkt Cap
750.3M
Payout Ratio
30.61
Open
1.38
P/E
12.17
EPS
0
Shares
513.9M
Outstanding
Hochschild Mining PLC a precious metals company engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. It primarily operates three mines located in southern Peru and one operating mine located in Argentina. The segment in which it operates includes Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other. Its reportable segments are engaged in the sale of gold, silver, dore, and concentrate. The business of the company can be seen expanding across various geographical regions the USA, Peru, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Korea and Japan of which group derives major revenue share from the USA region.

Analyst Ratings

Hochschild Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCQX: HCHDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hochschild Mining's (HCHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hochschild Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hochschild Mining (OTCQX: HCHDF) was reported by Citigroup on September 24, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HCHDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hochschild Mining (HCHDF)?

A

The stock price for Hochschild Mining (OTCQX: HCHDF) is $1.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hochschild Mining.

Q

When is Hochschild Mining (OTCQX:HCHDF) reporting earnings?

A

Hochschild Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hochschild Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Hochschild Mining (HCHDF) operate in?

A

Hochschild Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.