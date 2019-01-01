QQQ
Range
33.43 - 33.49
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/56.2K
Div / Yield
0.96/2.80%
52 Wk
31.32 - 61.06
Mkt Cap
29.1B
Payout Ratio
126.87
Open
33.43
P/E
45.34
EPS
0.18
Shares
870.2M
Outstanding
Philips is a diversified global healthcare company operating in three segments: diagnosis and treatment, connected care, and personal health. About 48% of the company's revenue comes from the diagnosis and treatment segment, which features imaging systems, ultrasound equipment, image-guided therapy solutions and healthcare informatics. The connected care segment (27% of revenue) encompasses monitoring and analytics systems for hospitals and sleep and respiratory care devices, whereas the personal health business (remainder of revenue) includes electric toothbrushes and men's grooming and personal-care products. In 2020, Philips generated EUR 19.5 billion in sales and had 80,000 employees in over 100 countries.

Koninklijke Philips Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koninklijke Philips (RYLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koninklijke Philips (OTCPK: RYLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koninklijke Philips's (RYLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koninklijke Philips.

Q

What is the target price for Koninklijke Philips (RYLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koninklijke Philips

Q

Current Stock Price for Koninklijke Philips (RYLPF)?

A

The stock price for Koninklijke Philips (OTCPK: RYLPF) is $33.492 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:12:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koninklijke Philips (RYLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koninklijke Philips.

Q

When is Koninklijke Philips (OTCPK:RYLPF) reporting earnings?

A

Koninklijke Philips does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koninklijke Philips (RYLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke Philips.

Q

What sector and industry does Koninklijke Philips (RYLPF) operate in?

A

Koninklijke Philips is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.