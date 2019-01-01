Rapid Nutrition PLC is a natural healthcare company. The company is engaged in the research, development, and production of a range of life science products. It offers consumers a range of health and well-being solutions, as well as a range of services to the life sciences industry. Rapid Nutrition manufactures and sells a range of life science (including weight loss) products in the wholesale market. Rapid Nutrition exports a range of healthcare products including the Leisa's Secret product range which comprises of a system of meal replacement shakes, high potency energy boosting tablets, weight loss tablets, and an appetite suppressant powder.