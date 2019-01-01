QQQ
Rapid Nutrition PLC is a natural healthcare company. The company is engaged in the research, development, and production of a range of life science products. It offers consumers a range of health and well-being solutions, as well as a range of services to the life sciences industry. Rapid Nutrition manufactures and sells a range of life science (including weight loss) products in the wholesale market. Rapid Nutrition exports a range of healthcare products including the Leisa's Secret product range which comprises of a system of meal replacement shakes, high potency energy boosting tablets, weight loss tablets, and an appetite suppressant powder.

Rapid Nutrition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rapid Nutrition (RPNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rapid Nutrition (OTCQB: RPNRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rapid Nutrition's (RPNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rapid Nutrition.

Q

What is the target price for Rapid Nutrition (RPNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rapid Nutrition

Q

Current Stock Price for Rapid Nutrition (RPNRF)?

A

The stock price for Rapid Nutrition (OTCQB: RPNRF) is $0.1005 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:32:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rapid Nutrition (RPNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rapid Nutrition.

Q

When is Rapid Nutrition (OTCQB:RPNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Rapid Nutrition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rapid Nutrition (RPNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rapid Nutrition.

Q

What sector and industry does Rapid Nutrition (RPNRF) operate in?

A

Rapid Nutrition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.