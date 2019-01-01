Recruit Holdings Co Ltd provides HR technology and business solutions that expand economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor, and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers. The firm also operates a media and solutions business within Japan focused on helping businesses work smarter through online advertising services, job platforms and cloud-based SaaS solutions. With a presence in more than 60 countries, Recruit is committed to transformative sustainability practices that leverage its strength in employment to drive positive impact on society and the planet.