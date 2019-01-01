|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCPK: CZMWY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Carl Zeiss Meditec.
There is no analysis for Carl Zeiss Meditec
The stock price for Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCPK: CZMWY) is $151.25 last updated Today at 5:13:11 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2013 to stockholders of record on March 1, 2013.
Carl Zeiss Meditec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Carl Zeiss Meditec.
Carl Zeiss Meditec is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.