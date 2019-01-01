Carl Zeiss Meditec is a Jena, Germany-based manufacturer of ophthalmic devices, such as intraocular lenses, diagnostic equipment, and refractive laser systems, along with optical equipment for microsurgical applications such as neurosurgery. The company now reports in two primary segments, ophthalmic devices (76% of fiscal 2021 revenue) and microsurgery (24%). From a geographic perspective, the firm has a balanced mix of global sales, with 65% derived from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 29% from the Americas, and 6% from Asia-Pacific.