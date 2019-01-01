QQQ
Range
3.35 - 3.35
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/16.8K
Div / Yield
0.11/3.32%
52 Wk
2.94 - 4.21
Mkt Cap
21.1B
Payout Ratio
36.85
Open
3.35
P/E
13.11
EPS
0.07
Shares
6.3B
Outstanding
Wilmar International Ltd is a processor of palm and lauric oils and a producer of consumer pack edible oils. Its operating segment includes Food Products; Feed and Industrial Products; Plantation and Sugar Milling and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Feed and Industrial Products segment. Its Feed and Industrial Products segment comprises the processing, merchandising, and distribution of products, which includes animal feeds, non-edible palm and lauric products, agricultural commodities, oleochemicals, gas oil, and biodiesel. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the People's Republic of China.

Wilmar International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wilmar International (WLMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wilmar International (OTCPK: WLMIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wilmar International's (WLMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wilmar International.

Q

What is the target price for Wilmar International (WLMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wilmar International

Q

Current Stock Price for Wilmar International (WLMIF)?

A

The stock price for Wilmar International (OTCPK: WLMIF) is $3.35 last updated Today at 3:51:14 PM.

Q

Does Wilmar International (WLMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wilmar International.

Q

When is Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Wilmar International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wilmar International (WLMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wilmar International.

Q

What sector and industry does Wilmar International (WLMIF) operate in?

A

Wilmar International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.