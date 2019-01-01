QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
206.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
247.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc is a Canadian based exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The company has key interests in prospective mining properties of the Ishkoday gold project and the Midlothian and Doon property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Laurion Mineral Explr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laurion Mineral Explr (LMEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laurion Mineral Explr (OTCPK: LMEFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laurion Mineral Explr's (LMEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laurion Mineral Explr.

Q

What is the target price for Laurion Mineral Explr (LMEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laurion Mineral Explr

Q

Current Stock Price for Laurion Mineral Explr (LMEFF)?

A

The stock price for Laurion Mineral Explr (OTCPK: LMEFF) is $0.836725 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laurion Mineral Explr (LMEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laurion Mineral Explr.

Q

When is Laurion Mineral Explr (OTCPK:LMEFF) reporting earnings?

A

Laurion Mineral Explr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laurion Mineral Explr (LMEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laurion Mineral Explr.

Q

What sector and industry does Laurion Mineral Explr (LMEFF) operate in?

A

Laurion Mineral Explr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.