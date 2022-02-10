Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $584.49 million.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

• Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $13.34 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials MLM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Kimco Realty KIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $391.26 million.

• Global Payments GPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $435.89 million.

• DTE Energy DTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• TELUS TU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.

• Moody's MCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• PBF Energy PBF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.

• CyberArk Software CYBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $144.48 million.

• S&W Seed SANW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $12.67 million.

• AstraZeneca AZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.

• Cybin CYBN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TELUS International TIXT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cemex CX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Camtek CAMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $72.50 million.

• ASE Technology Holding Co ASX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAMR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Credit Suisse Group CS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Herc Holdings HRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $582.69 million.

• Tufin Software TUFN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.46 million.

• AT&T T is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Alleghany Y is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.

Also check out this: Executives Sell More Than $210M Of 5 Stocks

• Insight Enterprises NSIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• ArcelorMittal MT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $20.36 billion.

• ChannelAdvisor ECOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $44.26 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Datadog DDOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $291.48 million.

• Dynatronics DYNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.23 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $69.98 million.

• Alithya Group ALYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $102.58 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.50 million.

• Precision Drilling PDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $221.68 million.

• PagerDuty PD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $281.33 million.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• InMode INMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $102.34 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.36 million.

• Linde LIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.

• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $9.10 billion.

• Piper Sandler PIPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $492.23 million.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $234.50 million.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $233.62 million.

• PBF Logistics PBFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $88.71 million.

• Shutterstock SSTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $201.92 million.

• Watsco WSO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $821.06 million.

• WEX WEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $484.57 million.

• Glatfelter GLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $353.00 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.

• TechTarget TTGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $75.01 million.

• Patrick Industries PATK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Laboratory Corp LH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.79 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.

• First American Financial FAF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• PG&E PCG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

• RBC Bearings ROLL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $257.02 million.

• Macerich MAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $210.50 million.

• Blue Apron Hldgs APRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.

• Sonoco Products SON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• Kellogg K is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.

• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Duke Energy DUK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion.

• Coca-Cola KO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion.

• PepsiCo PEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $24.22 billion.

• Peabody Energy BTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Group 1 Automotive GPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.07 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Tapestry TPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• LCI Indus LCII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Unilever UL is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Tucows TCX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TuanChe TC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stewart Information Servs STC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.21 million.

• VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.

• Regency Centers REG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $284.85 million.

• Textainer Group Holdings TGH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $200.03 million.

• Flowers Foods FLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $991.10 million.

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $731.98 million.

• Zendesk ZEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $21.06 per share on revenue of $42.55 billion.

• Zillow Gr ZG is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Yelp YELP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $272.11 million.

• GBS GBS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $83.79 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.02 million.

• Callaway Golf ELY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $703.02 million.

• FirstEnergy FE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Oscar Health OSCR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Freshworks FRSH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.31 million.

• PetVivo Holdings PETV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• Confluent CFLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $109.83 million.

• 23andMe Holding ME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $54.30 million.

• Phillips Edison PECO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NorthWestern NWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $310.08 million.

• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $16.28 million.

• BARK BARK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $138.95 million.

• Coursera COUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $111.64 million.

• Ladder Cap LADR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.39 million.

• Eventbrite EB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $55.99 million.

• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.07 million.

• Capstone Green Energy CGRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $19.61 million.

• Cohu COHU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $189.14 million.

• Upwork UPWK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $131.77 million.

• Equitable Holdings EQH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $140.49 million.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $913.94 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.47 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.

• Research Solutions RSSS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• Cloudflare NET is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JFrog FROG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lantronix LTRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.95 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $295.00 million.

• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.77 million.

• Forrester Research FORR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $133.79 million.

• Affirm Holdings AFRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $328.80 million.

• Aurora Cannabis ACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $58.50 million.

• Zillow Gr Z is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Qualys QLYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $108.43 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $231.19 million.

• cbdMD YCBD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.25 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $426.00 million.

• Pros Holdings PRO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $63.65 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $321.33 million.

• DexCom DXCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $695.63 million.

• Federal Realty Investment FRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $246.35 million.

• Vocera Communications VCRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $63.99 million.

• VeriSign VRSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $340.22 million.

• Viad VVI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $148.17 million.

• Corporate Office Props OFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $146.94 million.

• Inotiv NOTV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $72.78 million.

• Bloom Energy BE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $307.99 million.

• Illumina ILMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Insperity NSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• HubSpot HUBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $357.47 million.

• GoDaddy GDDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $970.68 million.

• CatchMark Timber Trust CTT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $21.61 million.

• The Western Union WU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Avalara AVLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $184.34 million.

• Brighthouse Financial BHF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Republic Services RSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.08 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• DZS DZSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $90.42 million.

• Mohawk Industries MHK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Terex TEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $953.47 million.

• BlackLine BL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $113.60 million.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Chemours CC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• DaVita DVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Expedia Group EXPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Twitter TWTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.40 million.

• Carlisle Companies CSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• InvenTrust Properties IVT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.