Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $584.49 million.
• Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $13.34 million.
• Martin Marietta Materials MLM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• Kimco Realty KIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $391.26 million.
• Global Payments GPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
• Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $435.89 million.
• DTE Energy DTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
• TELUS TU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.
• Moody's MCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• PBF Energy PBF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.
• CyberArk Software CYBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $144.48 million.
• S&W Seed SANW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $12.67 million.
• AstraZeneca AZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.
• Cybin CYBN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• TELUS International TIXT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cemex CX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
• Camtek CAMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $72.50 million.
• ASE Technology Holding Co ASX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.
• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAMR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Credit Suisse Group CS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Herc Holdings HRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $582.69 million.
• Tufin Software TUFN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.46 million.
• AT&T T is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.
• Alleghany Y is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.
• Insight Enterprises NSIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
• ArcelorMittal MT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $20.36 billion.
• ChannelAdvisor ECOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $44.26 million.
• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Datadog DDOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $291.48 million.
• Dynatronics DYNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.23 million.
• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $69.98 million.
• Alithya Group ALYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $102.58 million.
• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.50 million.
• Precision Drilling PDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $221.68 million.
• PagerDuty PD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $281.33 million.
• Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• InMode INMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $102.34 million.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.36 million.
• Linde LIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.
• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $9.10 billion.
• Piper Sandler PIPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $492.23 million.
• Rush Street Interactive RSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $234.50 million.
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $233.62 million.
• PBF Logistics PBFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $88.71 million.
• Shutterstock SSTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $201.92 million.
• Watsco WSO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $821.06 million.
• WEX WEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $484.57 million.
• Glatfelter GLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $353.00 million.
• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.
• TechTarget TTGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $75.01 million.
• Patrick Industries PATK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Laboratory Corp LH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.79 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
• First American Financial FAF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
• PG&E PCG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
• RBC Bearings ROLL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $257.02 million.
• Macerich MAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $210.50 million.
• Blue Apron Hldgs APRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.
• Sonoco Products SON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
• Kellogg K is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.
• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• Duke Energy DUK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion.
• Coca-Cola KO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion.
• Philip Morris Intl PM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion.
• PepsiCo PEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $24.22 billion.
• Peabody Energy BTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• Group 1 Automotive GPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.07 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
• Tapestry TPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
• LCI Indus LCII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Unilever UL is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Tucows TCX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• TuanChe TC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Stewart Information Servs STC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.21 million.
• VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.
• Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.
• Regency Centers REG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $284.85 million.
• Textainer Group Holdings TGH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $200.03 million.
• Flowers Foods FLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $991.10 million.
• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $731.98 million.
• Zendesk ZEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $21.06 per share on revenue of $42.55 billion.
• Zillow Gr ZG is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
• Yelp YELP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $272.11 million.
• GBS GBS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.34 per share on revenue of $83.79 million.
• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.02 million.
• Callaway Golf ELY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $703.02 million.
• FirstEnergy FE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
• Oscar Health OSCR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Freshworks FRSH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.31 million.
• PetVivo Holdings PETV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.
• Confluent CFLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $109.83 million.
• 23andMe Holding ME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $54.30 million.
• Phillips Edison PECO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• NorthWestern NWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $310.08 million.
• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $16.28 million.
• BARK BARK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $138.95 million.
• Coursera COUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $111.64 million.
• Ladder Cap LADR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.39 million.
• Eventbrite EB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $55.99 million.
• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.07 million.
• Capstone Green Energy CGRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $19.61 million.
• Cohu COHU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $189.14 million.
• Upwork UPWK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $131.77 million.
• Equitable Holdings EQH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
• Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $140.49 million.
• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $913.94 million.
• Pixelworks PXLW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.47 million.
• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.
• Research Solutions RSSS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.
• Cloudflare NET is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• JFrog FROG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lantronix LTRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.95 million.
• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $295.00 million.
• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $7.77 million.
• Forrester Research FORR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $133.79 million.
• Affirm Holdings AFRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $328.80 million.
• Aurora Cannabis ACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $58.50 million.
• Zillow Gr Z is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
• Qualys QLYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $108.43 million.
• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $231.19 million.
• cbdMD YCBD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.25 million.
• Beyond Air XAIR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $426.00 million.
• Pros Holdings PRO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $63.65 million.
• Monolithic Power Systems MPWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $321.33 million.
• DexCom DXCM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $695.63 million.
• Federal Realty Investment FRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $246.35 million.
• Vocera Communications VCRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $63.99 million.
• VeriSign VRSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $340.22 million.
• Viad VVI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $148.17 million.
• Corporate Office Props OFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $146.94 million.
• Inotiv NOTV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $72.78 million.
• Bloom Energy BE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $307.99 million.
• Illumina ILMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Insperity NSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• HubSpot HUBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $357.47 million.
• GoDaddy GDDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $970.68 million.
• CatchMark Timber Trust CTT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $21.61 million.
• The Western Union WU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Avalara AVLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $184.34 million.
• Brighthouse Financial BHF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.61 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Republic Services RSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
• Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.08 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• DZS DZSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $90.42 million.
• Mohawk Industries MHK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
• Terex TEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $953.47 million.
• BlackLine BL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $113.60 million.
• SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Chemours CC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• DaVita DVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.
• Expedia Group EXPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
• Twitter TWTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• LightPath Technologies LPTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.40 million.
• Carlisle Companies CSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• InvenTrust Properties IVT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
