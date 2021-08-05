Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 159 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

(NASDAQ:ASML). Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:RMCF) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 64.99% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $805.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:ASML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $805.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE:NKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%. Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit $101.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.43%.

(NYSE:NVO) shares hit $101.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.43%. Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to $308.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:DHR) shares broke to $308.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a yearly high of $441.05. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a yearly high of $441.05. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $443.99. Shares traded up 2.87%.

(NASDAQ:MRNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $443.99. Shares traded up 2.87%. Sea (NYSE:SE) shares were up 2.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $305.71.

(NYSE:SE) shares were up 2.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $305.71. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $537.98.

(NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $537.98. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to $775.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to $775.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,024.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.

(NASDAQ:ISRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,024.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.65.

(NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.65. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $331.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:ADSK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $331.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $115.59. Shares traded up 0.54%.

(NYSE:EW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $115.59. Shares traded up 0.54%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $385.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.

(NYSE:MCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $385.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%. Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $714.15 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $714.15 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock made a new 52-week high of $415.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LULU) stock made a new 52-week high of $415.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stock set a new 52-week high of $236.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.

(NYSE:DG) stock set a new 52-week high of $236.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $111.12 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.56%.

(NYSE:TRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $111.12 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.56%. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,912.75 for a change of up 0.64%.

(NYSE:CMG) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,912.75 for a change of up 0.64%. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $343.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.

(NYSE:VEEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $343.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $635.10 with a daily change of up 1.29%.

(NYSE:MSCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $635.10 with a daily change of up 1.29%. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $62.70 with a daily change of up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $62.70 with a daily change of up 1.22%. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $306.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $306.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%. T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $212.53 with a daily change of up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $212.53 with a daily change of up 0.59%. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a yearly high of $120.64. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.

(NYSE:INFO) shares hit a yearly high of $120.64. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%.

(NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $135.38 on Thursday, moving up 15.94%.

(NASDAQ:DDOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $135.38 on Thursday, moving up 15.94%. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares broke to $406.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE:PANW) shares broke to $406.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.13. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

(NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.13. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $128.60. Shares traded up 1.51%.

(NYSE:DFS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $128.60. Shares traded up 1.51%. SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $350.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.69%.

(NASDAQ:SBAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $350.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.69%. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares set a new yearly high of $314.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:ROK) shares set a new yearly high of $314.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,528.00. Shares traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE:MTD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,528.00. Shares traded up 0.27%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $184.45. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $184.45. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session. Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock made a new 52-week high of $249.64 Thursday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ZS) stock made a new 52-week high of $249.64 Thursday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.75. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.75. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 3.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $600.40 for a change of up 3.68%.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 3.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $600.40 for a change of up 3.68%. Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.

(NYSE:CHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.79.

(NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.79. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $190.69. Shares traded up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $190.69. Shares traded up 0.36%. American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.89.

(NYSE:AWK) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.89. McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $209.84.

(NYSE:MCK) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $209.84. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit $164.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit $164.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%. Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.24. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GMAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.24. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $654.72 on Thursday, moving up 8.5%.

(NYSE:HUBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $654.72 on Thursday, moving up 8.5%. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.52 with a daily change of up 4.74%.

(NYSE:UMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.52 with a daily change of up 4.74%. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares were up 3.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.66 for a change of up 3.31%.

(NYSE:ALB) shares were up 3.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.66 for a change of up 3.31%. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $766.25 Thursday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE:BIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $766.25 Thursday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $188.47. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $188.47. The stock was up 1.98% for the day. Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit a yearly high of $88.20. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit a yearly high of $88.20. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $470.74. Shares traded up 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:MPWR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $470.74. Shares traded up 0.1%. PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) stock set a new 52-week high of $188.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE:PKI) stock set a new 52-week high of $188.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%. ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.57.

(NYSE:ASX) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.57. Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares hit $495.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:POOL) shares hit $495.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to $504.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.

(NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to $504.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%.

(NYSE:DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $148.61 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(NYSE:DGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $148.61 with a daily change of up 0.19%. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.85.

(NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.85. Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit $66.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:EVRG) shares hit $66.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.25.

(NASDAQ:LNT) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.25. Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares broke to $211.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:FIVN) shares broke to $211.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.66%. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were down 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $254.31.

(NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were down 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $254.31. Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

(NYSE:GGG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.10 Thursday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.

(NYSE:ASAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.10 Thursday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares broke to $128.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.

(NYSE:FND) shares broke to $128.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%. Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.25%.

(NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.25%. Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares broke to $95.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.2%.

(NYSE:LSPD) shares broke to $95.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.2%. Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $247.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.

(NYSE:JLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $247.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.69. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MCFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.69. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.29 with a daily change of up 0.78%.

(NYSE:WTRG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.29 with a daily change of up 0.78%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit $444.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE:DECK) shares hit $444.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $221.09. Shares traded up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:PCTY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $221.09. Shares traded up 1.2%. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were up 2.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.12.

(NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were up 2.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.12. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.86. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LAMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.86. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session. The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.89.

(NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.89. Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.09 on Thursday, moving up 0.99%.

(NYSE:SCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.09 on Thursday, moving up 0.99%. Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.86. The stock traded down 1.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GLBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.86. The stock traded down 1.14% on the session. Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $248.53 with a daily change of up 1.6%.

(NYSE:GLOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $248.53 with a daily change of up 1.6%. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.

(NASDAQ:CROX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%. YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares hit $102.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

(NYSE:YETI) shares hit $102.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $169.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.

(NASDAQ:CNXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $169.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.79 on Thursday, moving up 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.79 on Thursday, moving up 0.32%. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LSCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day. Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.76 on Thursday, moving down 0.52%.

(NYSE:DAVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.76 on Thursday, moving down 0.52%. Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:RPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.14%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit $73.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit $73.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.91%.

(NYSE:MGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.91%. Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares set a new yearly high of $112.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXPO) shares set a new yearly high of $112.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $104.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.

(NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $104.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%. WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares hit a yearly high of $113.81. The stock traded up 3.97% on the session.

(NYSE:WCC) shares hit a yearly high of $113.81. The stock traded up 3.97% on the session. Stantec (NYSE:STN) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.23 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

(NYSE:STN) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.23 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.39 on Thursday, moving up 3.35%.

(NYSE:WTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.39 on Thursday, moving up 3.35%. Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $229.40 with a daily change of up 5.77%.

(NYSE:IIPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $229.40 with a daily change of up 5.77%. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.11.

(NASDAQ:VICR) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.11. American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $168.47 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:ANAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $168.47 with a daily change of up 0.22%. Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares were up 26.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.46.

(NYSE:VNE) shares were up 26.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.46. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.14 Thursday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

(NYSE:AQUA) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.14 Thursday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day. Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares hit $56.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.16%.

(NYSE:GOLF) shares hit $56.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.16%. Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $85.45 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:CNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $85.45 with a daily change of up 0.65%. United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.82. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.82. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares hit $51.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE:MXL) shares hit $51.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 15.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.68.

(NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 15.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.68. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.96 Thursday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.

(NYSE:SKY) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.96 Thursday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) stock hit a yearly high price of $183.81. The stock was up 27.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SITM) stock hit a yearly high price of $183.81. The stock was up 27.57% for the day. American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares set a new yearly high of $90.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

(NYSE:AWR) shares set a new yearly high of $90.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:CWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.65 with a daily change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:COOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.65 with a daily change of up 1.14%. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.99.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.99. MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit a yearly high of $79.85. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit a yearly high of $79.85. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.62.

(NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.62. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.14%. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.19.

(NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.19. Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares were up 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.71 for a change of up 3.07%.

(NYSE:PBH) shares were up 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.71 for a change of up 3.07%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.84%.

(NYSE:BOOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.84%. Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were up 2.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.51.

(NYSE:MWA) shares were up 2.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.51. Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.65.

(NASDAQ:ERAS) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.65. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $313.99. Shares traded up 4.81%.

(NASDAQ:VRTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $313.99. Shares traded up 4.81%. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.29%.

(NASDAQ:CLDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.29%. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.04. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

(NYSE:BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.04. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session. Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88 for a change of up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:LTCH) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88 for a change of up 0.51%. iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.52 with a daily change of up 1.6%.

(NYSE:STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.52 with a daily change of up 1.6%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit $13.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.07%.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit $13.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.07%. Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares were up 64.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.87 for a change of up 64.99%.

(NASDAQ:SCR) shares were up 64.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.87 for a change of up 64.99%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a yearly high of $42.28. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a yearly high of $42.28. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session. OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.92 for a change of up 2.76%.

(NASDAQ:KIDS) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.92 for a change of up 2.76%. Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.9%.

(NASDAQ:OCSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.9%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.44 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:NRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.44 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.85 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NYSE:HQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.85 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.31 with a daily change of up 3.23%.

(NYSE:FREY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.31 with a daily change of up 3.23%. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $34.85. The stock traded up 8.06% on the session.

(NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $34.85. The stock traded up 8.06% on the session. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $65.00 this morning. The stock was up 8.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $65.00 this morning. The stock was up 8.39% on the session. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INVA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session. A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $13.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $13.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares broke to $60.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.72%.

(NASDAQ:CUTR) shares broke to $60.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.72%. Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ:ATLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.47. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:MBI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.47. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.69. Shares traded up 14.75%.

(NASDAQ:CCRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.69. Shares traded up 14.75%. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.

(NYSE:BLW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48.

(NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.07%.

(NYSE:EFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.07%. Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.73%.

(NYSE:AMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.73%. Wells Fargo Inc Opps (AMEX:EAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.

(AMEX:EAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.45. The stock was up 4.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UFPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.45. The stock was up 4.37% for the day. MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.36.

(NASDAQ:MCBS) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.36. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.38. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:HPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.38. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.48 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:FRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.48 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.85. The stock traded up 5.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATCX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.85. The stock traded up 5.24% on the session. Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares hit $6.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.

(NYSE:BKT) shares hit $6.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%. Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.56. The stock traded down 1.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.56. The stock traded down 1.39% on the session. Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.16. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:PHT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.16. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.73. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:PFSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.73. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares hit $30.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ:BWFG) shares hit $30.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.79%. Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.50 with a daily change of up 6.34%.

(NASDAQ:BSVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.50 with a daily change of up 6.34%. BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(AMEX:DMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.24%.

(NASDAQ:JAKK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.24%. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.

(AMEX:HNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%. Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.30. The stock traded down 1.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NAII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.30. The stock traded down 1.9% on the session. NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) shares were up 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.93.

(NYSE:NREF) shares were up 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.93. Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.64 this morning. The stock was up 2.2% on the session.

