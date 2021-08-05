 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 10:04am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 159 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 64.99% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $805.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit $101.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.43%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to $308.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a yearly high of $441.05. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $443.99. Shares traded up 2.87%.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares were up 2.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $305.71.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $537.98.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to $775.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,024.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.65.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $331.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $115.59. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $385.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $714.15 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock made a new 52-week high of $415.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stock set a new 52-week high of $236.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $111.12 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.56%.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,912.75 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $343.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $635.10 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $62.70 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $306.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $212.53 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a yearly high of $120.64. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $135.38 on Thursday, moving up 15.94%.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares broke to $406.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.13. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $128.60. Shares traded up 1.51%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $350.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.69%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares set a new yearly high of $314.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,528.00. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $184.45. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock made a new 52-week high of $249.64 Thursday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.75. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 3.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $600.40 for a change of up 3.68%.
  • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.79.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $190.69. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.89.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $209.84.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit $164.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.24. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $654.72 on Thursday, moving up 8.5%.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.52 with a daily change of up 4.74%.
  • Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares were up 3.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.66 for a change of up 3.31%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $766.25 Thursday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $188.47. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit a yearly high of $88.20. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $470.74. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) stock set a new 52-week high of $188.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.57.
  • Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares hit $495.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to $504.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $148.61 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.85.
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit $66.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.25.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares broke to $211.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.66%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were down 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $254.31.
  • Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.10 Thursday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares broke to $128.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.25%.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares broke to $95.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.2%.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $247.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.69. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.29 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit $444.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $221.09. Shares traded up 1.2%.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were up 2.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.12.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.86. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.89.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.09 on Thursday, moving up 0.99%.
  • Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.86. The stock traded down 1.14% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $248.53 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares hit $102.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $169.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.79 on Thursday, moving up 0.32%.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.76 on Thursday, moving down 0.52%.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.14%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit $73.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.91%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares set a new yearly high of $112.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $104.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.
  • WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares hit a yearly high of $113.81. The stock traded up 3.97% on the session.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.23 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.39 on Thursday, moving up 3.35%.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $229.40 with a daily change of up 5.77%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.11.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $168.47 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares were up 26.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.46.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.14 Thursday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares hit $56.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.16%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $85.45 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.82. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares hit $51.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 15.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.68.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.96 Thursday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.
  • SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) stock hit a yearly high price of $183.81. The stock was up 27.57% for the day.
  • American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares set a new yearly high of $90.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.65 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.99.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit a yearly high of $79.85. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.62.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.14%.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.19.
  • Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares were up 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.71 for a change of up 3.07%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.84%.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were up 2.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.51.
  • Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.65.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $313.99. Shares traded up 4.81%.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.29%.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.04. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.52 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit $13.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.07%.
  • Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares were up 64.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.87 for a change of up 64.99%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a yearly high of $42.28. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
  • OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.92 for a change of up 2.76%.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.9%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.44 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.85 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.31 with a daily change of up 3.23%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $34.85. The stock traded up 8.06% on the session.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $65.00 this morning. The stock was up 8.39% on the session.
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $13.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares broke to $60.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.72%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.47. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.69. Shares traded up 14.75%.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.07%.
  • Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.73%.
  • Wells Fargo Inc Opps (AMEX:EAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.45. The stock was up 4.37% for the day.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.36.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.38. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.48 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.85. The stock traded up 5.24% on the session.
  • Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares hit $6.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.
  • Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.56. The stock traded down 1.39% on the session.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.16. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.73. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares hit $30.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.79%.
  • Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.50 with a daily change of up 6.34%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.24%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.
  • Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.30. The stock traded down 1.9% on the session.
  • NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) shares were up 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.93.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.64 this morning. The stock was up 2.2% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

