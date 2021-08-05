Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 159 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 64.99% to reach its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $805.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit $101.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.43%.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to $308.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a yearly high of $441.05. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $443.99. Shares traded up 2.87%.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) shares were up 2.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $305.71.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $537.98.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to $775.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,024.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $117.65.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $331.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $115.59. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $385.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $714.15 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stock made a new 52-week high of $415.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stock set a new 52-week high of $236.72 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $111.12 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.56%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,912.75 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $343.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $635.10 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $62.70 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $306.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
- T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $212.53 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a yearly high of $120.64. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.09%.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $135.38 on Thursday, moving up 15.94%.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares broke to $406.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.13. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $128.60. Shares traded up 1.51%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $350.91 on Thursday, moving down 0.69%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares set a new yearly high of $314.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,528.00. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $184.45. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock made a new 52-week high of $249.64 Thursday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.75. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares were up 3.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $600.40 for a change of up 3.68%.
- Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares were up 1.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.79.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $190.69. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $177.89.
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $209.84.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit $164.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
- Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.24. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $654.72 on Thursday, moving up 8.5%.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.52 with a daily change of up 4.74%.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares were up 3.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.66 for a change of up 3.31%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $766.25 Thursday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $188.47. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit a yearly high of $88.20. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $470.74. Shares traded up 0.1%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) stock set a new 52-week high of $188.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.57.
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares hit $495.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares broke to $504.33 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%.
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $148.61 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.85.
- Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit $66.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.25.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares broke to $211.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.66%.
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were down 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $254.31.
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.10 Thursday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares broke to $128.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.81 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.25%.
- Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares broke to $95.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.2%.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $247.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.69. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $50.29 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit $444.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $221.09. Shares traded up 1.2%.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares were up 2.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.12.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.86. The stock traded up 3.19% on the session.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $195.89.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.09 on Thursday, moving up 0.99%.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.86. The stock traded down 1.14% on the session.
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $248.53 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.19%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares hit $102.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $169.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.53%.
- FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.79 on Thursday, moving up 0.32%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $131.76 on Thursday, moving down 0.52%.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.14%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit $73.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.78%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.91%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares set a new yearly high of $112.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares broke to $104.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.
- WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares hit a yearly high of $113.81. The stock traded up 3.97% on the session.
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.23 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.39 on Thursday, moving up 3.35%.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $229.40 with a daily change of up 5.77%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.11.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $168.47 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares were up 26.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.46.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.14 Thursday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares hit $56.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.16%.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $85.45 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.82. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares hit $51.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares were up 15.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.68.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.96 Thursday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.
- SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) stock hit a yearly high price of $183.81. The stock was up 27.57% for the day.
- American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares set a new yearly high of $90.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
- California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.65 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.99.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit a yearly high of $79.85. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.62.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.14%.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.19.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) shares were up 3.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.71 for a change of up 3.07%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.84%.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were up 2.87% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.51.
- Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.65.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $313.99. Shares traded up 4.81%.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.29%.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.04. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.88 for a change of up 0.51%.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.52 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit $13.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.07%.
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares were up 64.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.87 for a change of up 64.99%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a yearly high of $42.28. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
- OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares were up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.92 for a change of up 2.76%.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.05 on Thursday, moving up 1.9%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.44 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE:HQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.85 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.31 with a daily change of up 3.23%.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a yearly high of $34.85. The stock traded up 8.06% on the session.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $65.00 this morning. The stock was up 8.39% on the session.
- Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares set a new yearly high of $15.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) shares broke to $13.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares broke to $60.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.72%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.
- MBIA (NYSE:MBI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.47. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.69. Shares traded up 14.75%.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.07%.
- Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.73%.
- Wells Fargo Inc Opps (AMEX:EAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
- UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.45. The stock was up 4.37% for the day.
- MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.36.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.38. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.48 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares hit a yearly high of $13.85. The stock traded up 5.24% on the session.
- Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares hit $6.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.56. The stock traded down 1.39% on the session.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.16. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.73. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares hit $30.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.79%.
- Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $22.50 with a daily change of up 6.34%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.24%.
- Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.
- Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.30. The stock traded down 1.9% on the session.
- NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) shares were up 4.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.93.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.64 this morning. The stock was up 2.2% on the session.
