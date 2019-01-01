QQQ
Range
7.79 - 8.04
Vol / Avg.
3.2K/13.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.45 - 10.36
Mkt Cap
48.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.04
P/E
32.48
EPS
-0.24
Shares
6.2M
Outstanding
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc operates as a manufacturer of chocolate candies and confectionery products. Business activity of the firm functions through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other segments. Its products include varieties of clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles. Geographically, the company and its subsidiaries have stores in Canada, South Korea, Panama, the Philippines, Qatar, and Other countries.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240
REV8.507M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ: RMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rocky Mountain Chocolate's (RMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rocky Mountain Chocolate.

Q

What is the target price for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rocky Mountain Chocolate

Q

Current Stock Price for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF)?

A

The stock price for Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ: RMCF) is $7.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 13, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.

Q

When is Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Rocky Mountain Chocolate’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 13, 2022.

Q

Is Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rocky Mountain Chocolate.

Q

What sector and industry does Rocky Mountain Chocolate (RMCF) operate in?

A

Rocky Mountain Chocolate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.