Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc operates as a manufacturer of chocolate candies and confectionery products. Business activity of the firm functions through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other segments. Its products include varieties of clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles. Geographically, the company and its subsidiaries have stores in Canada, South Korea, Panama, the Philippines, Qatar, and Other countries.