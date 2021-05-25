 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 10:52am   Comments
Tuesday's morning session saw 173 companies set new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV).
  • Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) rallied the most, trading up 22.21% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock hit a yearly high price of $165.69. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares hit $43.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $679.44 with a daily change of up 2.47%.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares set a new 52-week high of $163.80 on Tuesday, moving up 0.09%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.35 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.28 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were up 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.31 for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.28. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.02 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares set a new 52-week high of $162.44 on Tuesday, moving up 0.58%.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.17 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a yearly high of $103.96. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit $92.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $165.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares hit $13.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.28 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $216.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $204.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares hit $192.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.06%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares hit a yearly high of $89.48. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) shares set a new yearly high of $65.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $47.67 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $102.31 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $486.20 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock set a new 52-week high of $340.40 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares hit a yearly high of $345.95. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $226.18 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares were up 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $122.44.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.89 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $107.60 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.31. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.25.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.82 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.27 with a daily change of down 0.22%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.62. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.68 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
  • NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.75. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWS) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.94 on Tuesday, moving up 0.51%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.76 on Tuesday, moving down 0.08%.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.35. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.50 on Tuesday, moving up 0.24%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.08. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares were down 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.27.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.36. Shares traded up 0.16%.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares broke to $175.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $90.10. Shares traded up 0.55%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $124.72 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a yearly high of $24.58. The stock traded down 1.07% on the session.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $56.44. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were down 0.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.56 for a change of down 0.34%.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.06. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.99. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $159.61. Shares traded down 0.4%.
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) shares were down 0.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.46.
  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares broke to $151.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.08%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares broke to $177.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.16%.
  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) shares set a new yearly high of $79.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.54. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares set a new yearly high of $60.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares broke to $43.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.1%.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.61 Tuesday. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.51 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.03 with a daily change of down 0.18%.
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.42 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.05%.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $48.16. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.27. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.75%.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares were up 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.23 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $385.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.52%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares were up 1.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.26.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.78 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares broke to $22.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.37%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a yearly high of $8.38. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.98. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares set a new yearly high of $65.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.86. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.28 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares broke to $22.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.66 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.3%.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.35 on Tuesday, moving up 3.13%.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.94. Shares traded down 0.82%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.43 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.49 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.71 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.86%.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.57 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
  • HNI (NYSE:HNI) shares were up 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.67 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.45 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares broke to $10.34 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.17%.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares were up 1.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.36 for a change of up 1.27%.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares hit a yearly high of $84.49. The stock traded up 3.89% on the session.
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.45. Shares traded up 0.96%.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares broke to $127.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.68 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.42 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%.
  • FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.01. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares were up 4.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.00 for a change of up 4.28%.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.45 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.95. The stock was up 5.15% for the day.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares set a new yearly high of $25.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.84 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.39%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.13. Shares traded down 0.27%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.13 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.97. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) shares broke to $26.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.50 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit $69.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.22%.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $20.48. Shares traded up 6.25%.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $61.99. Shares traded up 1.16%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.78 with a daily change of down 0.45%.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $13.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.68.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares hit a yearly high of $41.41. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.68 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.17%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.23 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.33%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.05. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.17%.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.37.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) shares hit a yearly high of $15.08. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares broke to $5.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $62.00 with a daily change of down 1.27%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.74.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares hit a yearly high of $26.71. The stock traded up 3.81% on the session.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares were up 4.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.29 for a change of up 4.14%.
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) shares hit $12.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares set a new yearly high of $47.19 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.26 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.81%.
  • Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.26 with a daily change of down 0.43%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.77. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.50. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.74 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares broke to $6.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.95 on Tuesday, moving up 2.31%.
  • Ocwen Finl (NYSE:OCN) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.72.
  • Information Services (NASDAQ:III) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.48%.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares hit a yearly high of $13.99. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXR) shares hit a yearly high of $19.30. The stock traded down 1.02% on the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) shares set a new yearly high of $4.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.44.
  • USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.88 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.88%.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.88%.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.25. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.09. Shares traded up 1.52%.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.13 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.6%.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.84 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares were up 0.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.36 for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.63%.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) shares broke to $5.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) shares were up 22.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.90.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.01. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.02. Shares traded down 0.45%.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

