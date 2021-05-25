Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 173 companies set new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

(NYSE:JPM). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV).

(NYSE:SRV). Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) rallied the most, trading up 22.21% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

(NASDAQ:LIVE) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.01. The stock was up 2.15% for the day. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.02. Shares traded down 0.45%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.