Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Aurora Cannabis ACB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.01 million.

• LiveWire Gr LVWR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dayforce DAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $455.00 million.

• Evercore EVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $883.40 million.

• Ares Capital ARCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $787.50 million.

• T. Rowe Price Gr TROW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Uber Technologies UBER is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.78 billion.

• Bio-Techne TECH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $285.84 million.

• Cencora COR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $78.22 billion.

• GSK GSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion.

• Azenta AZTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $145.75 million.

• Lucky Strike LUCK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $316.00 million.

• Illinois Tool Works ITW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Costamare CMRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $404.27 million.

• Performance Food Gr PFGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion.

• Reynolds Consumer Prods REYN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $971.92 million.

• Criteo CRTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $327.76 million.

• CDW CDW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Spire SR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $796.11 million.

• Johnson Controls Intl JCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.

• Timken TKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Harley-Davidson HOG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $470.33 million.

• Capri Holdings CPRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Kennametal KMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $487.61 million.

• Emerson Electric EMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• Boston Scientific BSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• ATS ATS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $651.21 million.

• Ares Management ARES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Bunge Global BG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $13.70 billion.

• Walt Disney DIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $24.55 billion.

• Banco Santander SAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $15.21 billion.

• Novo Nordisk NVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion.

• Equinor EQNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $25.73 billion.

• Griffon GFF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $637.58 million.

• Reservoir Media RSVR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.96 million.

• Vishay Intertechnology VSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $721.51 million.

• Twin Disc TWIN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• KB Financial Group KB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TotalEnergies TTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $42.77 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker SWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Fiserv FI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• FirstService FSV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• RXO RXO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• New York Times NYT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $726.94 million.

• Toyota Motor TM is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Nomura Holdings NMR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Banco Santander BSBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• DHT Holdings DHT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $86.44 million.

• ePlus PLUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $553.55 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $191.66 million.

• Conmed CNMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $341.05 million.

• Hologic HOLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Symbotic SYM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $490.04 million.

• WEX WEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $634.59 million.

• Markel Group MKL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $19.04 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• EZCORP EZPW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $323.36 million.

• Suncor Energy SU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.

• Mid-America Apartment MAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $552.05 million.

• UDR UDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $421.17 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $244.73 million.

• Central Garden & Pet CENTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $632.16 million.

• First Industrial Realty FR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $170.29 million.

• StoneX Group SNEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $915.20 million.

• News NWSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• News NWS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• AvalonBay Communities AVB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $740.67 million.

• Omega Healthcare Invts OHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $226.22 million.

• Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.

• Corpay CPAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.35 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Tenable Holdings TENB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $232.02 million.

• Qiagen QGEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $518.54 million.

• Crown Holdings CCK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Aflac AFL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• Skyworks Solutions SWKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• MicroStrategy MSTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $122.73 million.

• PTC PTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $557.61 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.

• CSG Systems Intl CSGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $289.89 million.

• Align Tech ALGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $999.16 million.

• Ford Motor F is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $42.83 billion.

• ARM Holdings ARM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $947.08 million.

• Qualcomm QCOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.

• Ensign Group ENSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Silicon Motion Technology SIMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $191.00 million.

• Stewart Information Servs STC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.59 million.

• Sangoma Technologies SANG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.59 million.

• Star Group SGU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Murphy USA MUSA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.68 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion.

• Weatherford International WFRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive ORLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.76 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.

• Radian Group RDN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $329.94 million.

• Deluxe DLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $535.93 million.

• DHI Group DHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $34.11 million.

• Globe Life GL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Molina Healthcare MOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.88 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

• Moelis MC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $348.79 million.

• MetLife MET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $19.49 billion.

• EnerSys ENS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $932.66 million.

• Equitable Hldgs EQH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Impinj PI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $93.01 million.

• RMR Gr RMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $268.50 million.

• Horace Mann Educators HMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $418.33 million.

• Regal Rexnord RRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Helmerich & Payne HP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $692.58 million.

• Black Hills BKH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $944.00 million.

• Allstate ALL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.28 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion.

• Corteva CTVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• Envista Holdings NVST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $646.28 million.

• McKesson MCK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.07 per share on revenue of $95.86 billion.

• Amtech Systems ASYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $23.25 million.

• PC Connection CNXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $716.23 million.

• American Superconductor AMSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $56.67 million.

• Viking Therapeutics VKTX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Central Garden & Pet CENT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $632.16 million.

• Safehold SAFE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $92.41 million.

• U-Haul Holding UHAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Digital Turbine APPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $123.68 million.

• Hillenbrand HI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $695.46 million.

• DLH Holdings DLHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $97.00 million.

• Phibro Animal Health PAHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $316.53 million.

• Accuray ARAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $110.36 million.

• Inotiv NOTV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $122.74 million.

• Lifevantage LFVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.47 million.

• Blue Bird BLBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• Geospace Technologies GEOS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Unifi UFI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $138.33 million.

• Steris STE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Kemper KMPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Paycor HCM PYCR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $177.09 million.

• Digi Intl DGII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $104.08 million.

• Coherent COHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.31 million.

• BrightView Hldgs BV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $611.63 million.

• Matrix Service MTRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $22.00 per share on revenue of $185.15 million.

• UGI UGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• TTM Technologies TTMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $630.11 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $451.99 million.

• Alpha & Omega AOSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $170.07 million.

• Netgear NTGR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $167.47 million.

• Universal Technical UTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $193.75 million.

• SiTime SITM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $64.00 million.

• FormFactor FORM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $191.12 million.

• Rayonier RYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $207.30 million.

• ASGN ASGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• BARK BARK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $124.76 million.

• Regional Mgmt RM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $154.12 million.

• Lesaka Technologies LSAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $133.00 million.

