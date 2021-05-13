 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 4:15am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.05 million.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $870.00 thousand.

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $151.43 million.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $74.00 million.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $450.84 million.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $220.37 million.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $586.02 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $10.89 billion.

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $28.11 billion.

• Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX:MCF) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.15 million.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $4.22 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $27.42 million.

• Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $207.38 million.

• Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $250.12 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $112.02 million.

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.

• Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.65 million.

• ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSE:TWM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $307.80 million.

• Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $145.61 million.

• Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $94.29 million.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $572.34 million.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $280.46 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.

• Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.69 million.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.96 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $71.95 million.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $432.07 million.

• Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.58 million.

• Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.31 million.

• MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $248.54 million.

• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $274.87 million.

• New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.29 million.

• Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.40 million.

• eMagin (AMEX:EMAN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.22 million.

• Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $124.50 million.

• Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $22.82 million.

• Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $42.07 million.

• Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $531.27 million.

• Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $75.52 million.

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $9.05 million.

• Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.47 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $10.08 million.

• Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.

• OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $521.35 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $232.00 million.

• Compx International (AMEX:CIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $573.14 million.

• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.11 million.

• PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $253.05 million.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $151.75 million.

• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $222.98 million.

• Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $368.31 million.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $50.50 million.

• Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $165.33 million.

• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Teekay (NYSE:TK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Blonder Tongue (AMEX:BDR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $7.47 million.

• RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.02 million.

• Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $30.65 million.

• Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.50 million.

• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $18.21 million.

• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.83 million.

• ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $332.76 million.

• Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.67 million.

• Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $25.40 million.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Excellon Resources (AMEX:EXN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.66 million.

• Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares (NYSE:PBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.81 billion.

• Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSE:DIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.92 million.

• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.05 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.01 million.

• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $109.85 million.

• Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $713.18 million.

• Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.

• Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $294.13 million.

• ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $56.69 million.

• Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $171.36 million.

• Apria (NASDAQ:APR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $270.64 million.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $38.77 million.

• AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $196.48 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $106.09 million.

• MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $173.39 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $96.27 million.

• Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $9.01 million.

• KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.65 million.

• SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.97 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $48.63 million.

• Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.25 million.

• New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $167.05 million.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $259.30 million.

• Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $94.64 million.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.37 million.

• Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.33 million.

• StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.11 million.

• SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $19.89 million.

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.45 million.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.37 million.

• voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.74 million.

• GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.74 million.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $44.19 million.

• VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $34.50 million.

• Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.16 million.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.48 million.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $160.58 million.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.53 million.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.66 million.

• Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $454.63 million.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.98 million.

• CynergisTek (AMEX:CTEK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.23 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.11 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $12.05 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.40 million.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.69 million.

• Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $66.37 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $238.36 million.

• Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $70.13 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $278.80 million.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $340.00 thousand.

• aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $3.58 million.

• Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.46 million.

• Isoray (AMEX:ISR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.43 million.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.15 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.22 million.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.10 million.

• PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $790.00 thousand.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.05 million.

• Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $253.13 million.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.57 million.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $18.71 million.

• Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.79 million.

• Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $455.69 million.

• StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $4.39 million.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.

• CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.87 billion.

• DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $993.32 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $34.55 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $139.61 million.

• Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

