Range
9.92 - 10.14
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.45 - 14.2
Mkt Cap
27.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.14
P/E
-
EPS
1.33
Shares
2.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Nortech Systems Inc is a United States-based electronic manufacturing services company. It offers value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company's manufacturing and engineering services include complete medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and complex higher level electro-mechanical assemblies. It operates in the Medical, Aerospace and Defense and Industrial markets with key revenue coming from Medical device and product manufacturing and related engineering services.

Earnings

see more
EPS
REV
EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
Nortech Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nortech Systems (NSYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ: NSYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nortech Systems's (NSYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nortech Systems (NSYS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nortech Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Nortech Systems (NSYS)?

A

The stock price for Nortech Systems (NASDAQ: NSYS) is $10.14 last updated Today at 6:51:00 PM.

Q

Does Nortech Systems (NSYS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 31, 1993.

Q

When is Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) reporting earnings?

A

Nortech Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Nortech Systems (NSYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nortech Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Nortech Systems (NSYS) operate in?

A

Nortech Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.