Nortech Systems Inc is a United States-based electronic manufacturing services company. It offers value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company's manufacturing and engineering services include complete medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and complex higher level electro-mechanical assemblies. It operates in the Medical, Aerospace and Defense and Industrial markets with key revenue coming from Medical device and product manufacturing and related engineering services.