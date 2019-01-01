QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.6 - 1.08
Vol / Avg.
21.8M/251.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 2.75
Mkt Cap
9.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 4:00PM
Enservco Corp operates in the oil and gas industry. It offers well enhancement and fluid management services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. The services include frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction and other general oil field services. The company's reportable business segments are Production Services and Completion and Other Services. It operates in the geographically diverse regions of the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enservco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enservco (ENSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enservco's (ENSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enservco.

Q

What is the target price for Enservco (ENSV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on April 26, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting ENSV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.56% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enservco (ENSV)?

A

The stock price for Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) is $0.8079 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Enservco (ENSV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 2, 2009 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2009.

Q

When is Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) reporting earnings?

A

Enservco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Enservco (ENSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enservco.

Q

What sector and industry does Enservco (ENSV) operate in?

A

Enservco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.