Enservco Corp operates in the oil and gas industry. It offers well enhancement and fluid management services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. The services include frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction and other general oil field services. The company's reportable business segments are Production Services and Completion and Other Services. It operates in the geographically diverse regions of the United States.