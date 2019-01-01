|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Enservco.
The latest price target for Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on April 26, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting ENSV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.56% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) is $0.8079 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 2, 2009 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2009.
Enservco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enservco.
Enservco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.