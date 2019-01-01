QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.7 - 3.05
Vol / Avg.
84.1K/144.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.8 - 25.04
Mkt Cap
65.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
23.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:38AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Evaxion Biotech AS is an artificial intelligence immunology platform company. It uses proprietary AI technology, engineering expertise, and drug development know-how to simulate the human immune system and generate predictive models to identify and develop efficacious immunotherapies for patients in the global market. Its two lead product candidates are EVX-01 and EVX-02, for the treatment of various cancers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-05
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evaxion Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ: EVAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evaxion Biotech's (EVAX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ: EVAX) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting EVAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 538.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evaxion Biotech (EVAX)?

A

The stock price for Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ: EVAX) is $2.82 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evaxion Biotech.

Q

When is Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) reporting earnings?

A

Evaxion Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evaxion Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) operate in?

A

Evaxion Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.