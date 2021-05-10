Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Revlon (NYSE:REV) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $53.50 million.
• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.
• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $96.46 million.
• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $87.51 million.
• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.
• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $70.69 million.
• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $171.72 million.
• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $45.22 million.
• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.31 million.
• Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $145.32 million.
• Bluerock Residential (AMEX:BRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $51.56 million.
• Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.06 per share on revenue of $345.60 million.
• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $238.67 million.
• Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.82 per share on revenue of $40.63 million.
• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.65 million.
• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $93.44 million.
• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $121.70 million.
• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.95 billion.
• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $863.64 million.
• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $625.89 million.
• Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $23.54 million.
• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $405.11 million.
• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $429.78 million.
• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.
• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $716.67 million.
• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $941.22 million.
• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $370.44 million.
• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion.
• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $42.84 million.
• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
• Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $100.66 million.
• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $715.72 million.
• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $200.70 million.
• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $216.90 million.
• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $294.92 million.
• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $177.57 million.
• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $45.41 million.
• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.01 million.
• Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.
• Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $17.73 million.
• Constellation (NASDAQ:CNST) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $107.75 million.
• Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ferro (NYSE:FOE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kaleyra (AMEX:KLR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $57.94 million.
• Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $533.71 million.
• InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $157.21 million.
• CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $44.10 million.
• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $724.08 million.
• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $138.49 million.
• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $181.92 million.
• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.81 million.
• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $283.42 million.
• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.39 million.
• Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $140.01 million.
• Linx (NYSE:LINX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $164.55 million.
• Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.93 million.
• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $196.48 million.
• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $151.64 million.
• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $37.11 million.
• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.
• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.20 million.
• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $44.87 million.
• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $87.57 million.
• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.
• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.83 million.
• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $44.87 million.
• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.60 per share on revenue of $233.90 million.
• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $84.88 million.
• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $78.60 million.
• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $81.96 million.
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand.
• Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $135.51 million.
• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.28 million.
• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.67 million.
• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $32.10 million.
• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.
• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $299.18 million.
• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $320.00 thousand.
• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $132.70 million.
• Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $128.83 million.
• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $88.22 million.
• NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $30.51 million.
• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $10.98 million.
• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $16.66 million.
• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $275.00 million.
• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.
• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $41.79 million.
• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $48.07 million.
• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.
• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $95.80 million.
• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $149.49 million.
• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $13.32 million.
• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.38 million.
• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.
• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
• Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $659.96 million.
• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
• Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $272.28 million.
• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $11.11 million.
• Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $100.25 million.
• ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $729.00 million.
• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $70.27 million.
• Genpact (NYSE:G) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $924.43 million.
• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $87.99 million.
• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $344.05 million.
• Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $20.02 million.
• J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $363.23 million.
• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $67.57 million.
• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $12.65 million.
• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.
• Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $136.63 million.
• Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $238.26 million.
• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $115.49 million.
• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $641.74 million.
• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $188.09 million.
• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.03 million.
• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $158.70 million.
• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $117.50 million.
• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $33.56 million.
• Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $355.00 million.
• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $75.63 million.
• Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $173.39 million.
• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.
• PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
