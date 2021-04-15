Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday morning saw 166 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:MSFT). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP).

(NYSE:NDP). Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 9.95% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $259.35. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $259.35. The stock was up 1.36% for the day. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $640.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.2%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $640.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.2%. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock hit a yearly high price of $390.89. The stock was up 3.25% for the day.

(NYSE:UNH) stock hit a yearly high price of $390.89. The stock was up 3.25% for the day. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares set a new yearly high of $322.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

(NYSE:HD) shares set a new yearly high of $322.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.45. Shares traded up 0.72%.

(NYSE:ORCL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.45. Shares traded up 0.72%. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares set a new yearly high of $124.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

(NYSE:MDT) shares set a new yearly high of $124.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session. Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $287.84 on Thursday, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE:LIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $287.84 on Thursday, moving up 0.71%. Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

(NYSE:PM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $827.85 Thursday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.

(NYSE:BLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $827.85 Thursday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares set a new 52-week high of $307.87 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.

(NYSE:EL) shares set a new 52-week high of $307.87 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $178.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%.

(NYSE:DEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $178.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%. Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.51%.

(NYSE:VALE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.51%. Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares hit a yearly high of $253.03. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.

(NYSE:CI) shares hit a yearly high of $253.03. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session. Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.26.

(NYSE:DUK) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.26. CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares set a new yearly high of $99.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSX) shares set a new yearly high of $99.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.31 Thursday. The stock was up 4.44% for the day.

(NYSE:DELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.31 Thursday. The stock was up 4.44% for the day. Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) shares set a new yearly high of $19.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:WBK) shares set a new yearly high of $19.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.71 on Thursday, moving up 3.29%.

(NYSE:ABB) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.71 on Thursday, moving up 3.29%. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $218.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.7%.

(NYSE:GPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $218.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.7%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares were up 0.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $319.62.

(NYSE:MCO) shares were up 0.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $319.62. RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares broke to $26.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE:RELX) shares broke to $26.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%. Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.80. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KDP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.80. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.62%.

(NASDAQ:ROST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.47 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.62%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares broke to $92.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%.

(NYSE:TRI) shares broke to $92.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%. HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit $33.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.

(NYSE:HPQ) shares hit $33.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) stock set a new 52-week high of $213.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.

(NYSE:IQV) stock set a new 52-week high of $213.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares were up 1.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $468.67.

(NYSE:MSCI) shares were up 1.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $468.67. Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares set a new yearly high of $97.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:PRU) shares set a new yearly high of $97.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session. Aflac (NYSE:AFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.91. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

(NYSE:AFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.91. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.95 with a daily change of down 0.21%.

(NYSE:ALL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.95 with a daily change of down 0.21%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $170.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.

(NYSE:ZBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $170.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares set a new yearly high of $104.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.

(NYSE:RSG) shares set a new yearly high of $104.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit $204.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit $204.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares broke to $135.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:BNTX) shares broke to $135.68 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%. Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.29.

(NYSE:CHT) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.29. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.24.

(NYSE:OTIS) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.24. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:KKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $115.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.

(NYSE:WCN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $115.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.62 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.04%.

(NYSE:WY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.62 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.04%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $249.27 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.53%.

(NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $249.27 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.53%. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.23%.

(NYSE:TSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.23%. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares were up 0.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.99 for a change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE:DTE) shares were up 0.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.99 for a change of up 0.17%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $159.42. Shares traded up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $159.42. Shares traded up 0.74%. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $179.00. Shares traded down 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:CDW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $179.00. Shares traded down 0.24%. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit $443.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares hit $443.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%. Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $293.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.46%.

(NYSE:FLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $293.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.46%. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit $77.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.

(NYSE:PKX) shares hit $77.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%. CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $86.66 with a daily change of up 1.17%.

(NYSE:GIB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $86.66 with a daily change of up 1.17%. Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares broke to $44.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:FTS) shares broke to $44.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares broke to $29.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%.

(NYSE:SKM) shares broke to $29.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.90.

(NASDAQ:STX) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.90. Steris (NYSE:STE) shares broke to $206.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.

(NYSE:STE) shares broke to $206.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.81 on Thursday, moving up 1.83%.

(NYSE:OMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.81 on Thursday, moving up 1.83%. NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.64.

(NASDAQ:NTAP) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.64. PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.34. The stock traded up 7.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PPD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.34. The stock traded up 7.07% on the session. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares broke to $317.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%.

(NYSE:CRL) shares broke to $317.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $137.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.

(NYSE:XPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $137.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%. Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $248.87.

(NYSE:MOH) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $248.87. Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.41.

(NYSE:CCK) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $107.41. WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.18%.

(NYSE:WRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.18%. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.03. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.

(NYSE:BRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.03. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.68.

(NYSE:FNF) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.68. Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.16 on Thursday, moving up 2.22%.

(NYSE:GPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.16 on Thursday, moving up 2.22%. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $30.75 with a daily change of up 1.95%.

(NYSE:IPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $30.75 with a daily change of up 1.95%. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares were up 1.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.37 for a change of up 1.59%.

(NYSE:SID) shares were up 1.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.37 for a change of up 1.59%. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $152.06 on Thursday, moving down 0.33%.

(NYSE:AGCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $152.06 on Thursday, moving down 0.33%. The Western Union (NYSE:WU) shares broke to $26.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%.

(NYSE:WU) shares broke to $26.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%. Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $260.51. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE:RE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $260.51. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.08%.

(NASDAQ:PRAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.08%. Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.83 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%.

(NYSE:GGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.83 on Thursday, moving up 1.41%. AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares hit a yearly high of $147.17. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

(NYSE:ATR) shares hit a yearly high of $147.17. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Alleghany (NYSE:Y) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $671.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:Y) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $671.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $150.50.

(NYSE:AIZ) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $150.50. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%.

(NASDAQ:SYNH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%. Genpact (NYSE:G) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.88 for a change of up 0.7%.

(NYSE:G) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.88 for a change of up 0.7%. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.45 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:DXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.45 Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.72 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.19%.

(NYSE:JBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.72 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.19%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.50.

(NYSE:VRT) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.50. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.47. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.

(NYSE:AN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.47. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.

(NYSE:TOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%. Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares broke to $23.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:ORI) shares broke to $23.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new yearly high of $163.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares set a new yearly high of $163.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.57%.

(NYSE:POST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.57%. Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.15 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

(NYSE:SKX) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.15 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit $65.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%.

(NYSE:LPX) shares hit $65.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.69%. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $219.00 with a daily change of up 0.27%.

(NASDAQ:GWPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $219.00 with a daily change of up 0.27%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.31. The stock traded down 1.15% on the session.

(NYSE:PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.31. The stock traded down 1.15% on the session. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares set a new yearly high of $17.12 this morning. The stock was up 3.06% on the session.

(NYSE:BAK) shares set a new yearly high of $17.12 this morning. The stock was up 3.06% on the session. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $179.50. Shares traded up 0.71%.

(NASDAQ:LSTR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $179.50. Shares traded up 0.71%. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.97 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:FAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.97 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat). Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares were up 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $183.76.

(NASDAQ:MEDP) shares were up 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $183.76. MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares broke to $32.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:MDU) shares broke to $32.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%. KT (NYSE:KT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.34%.

(NYSE:KT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.34%. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 4.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.63 for a change of up 4.12%.

(NYSE:AEO) shares were up 4.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.63 for a change of up 4.12%. Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) shares hit $103.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.

(NYSE:HHC) shares hit $103.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%. J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $127.14. Shares traded up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:JCOM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $127.14. Shares traded up 0.55%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.71 this morning. The stock was up 1.37% on the session. Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares broke to $46.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.

(NYSE:STN) shares broke to $46.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.18%. Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares hit a yearly high of $30.10. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:CC) shares hit a yearly high of $30.10. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.92 with a daily change of up 1.81%.

(NYSE:TGNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.92 with a daily change of up 1.81%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) shares broke to $57.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.95%.

(NYSE:APAM) shares broke to $57.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.95%. W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.17 Thursday. The stock was up 2.84% for the day.

(NYSE:GRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.17 Thursday. The stock was up 2.84% for the day. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares set a new yearly high of $165.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LGIH) shares set a new yearly high of $165.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%. Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.62%.

(NYSE:WRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 8.62%. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 0.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.04 for a change of up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 0.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.04 for a change of up 0.65%. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.74%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.74%. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.83.

(NYSE:NSA) shares were up 1.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.83. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares hit a yearly high of $80.95. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.

(NYSE:FIX) shares hit a yearly high of $80.95. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%. Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.90.

(NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.90. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares set a new yearly high of $40.28 this morning. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.

(NYSE:ANF) shares set a new yearly high of $40.28 this morning. The stock was up 3.07% on the session. Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.06 on Thursday, moving up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:HUBG) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.06 on Thursday, moving up 0.93%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares hit $18.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:PTY) shares hit $18.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.84. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.

(NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.84. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.40.

(NYSE:KRO) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.40. ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.98%.

(NASDAQ:ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $75.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.98%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.73. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

(NYSE:BDJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.73. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares hit a yearly high of $24.43. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ILPT) shares hit a yearly high of $24.43. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares broke to $29.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.65%.

(NYSE:ELF) shares broke to $29.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.65%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares broke to $15.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.

(NYSE:ETV) shares broke to $15.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.29. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

(NYSE:FPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.29. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.96.

(NYSE:BXMX) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.96. Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:INGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.54 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.8%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.69. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.69. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares broke to $56.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.33%.

(NASDAQ:KFRC) shares broke to $56.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.33%. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) shares hit $25.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.

(NYSE:FOR) shares hit $25.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%. Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.90.

(NYSE:GAM) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.90. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares were up 2.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 2.09%.

(NYSE:RFP) shares were up 2.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.85 for a change of up 2.09%. Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.75. Shares traded down 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:NTUS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.75. Shares traded down 0.21%. Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.93.

(NYSE:RA) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.93. Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.27 with a daily change of up 3.0%.

(NYSE:CAL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.27 with a daily change of up 3.0%. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit a yearly high of $20.29. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

(NYSE:CII) shares hit a yearly high of $20.29. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares broke to $23.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE:HTD) shares broke to $23.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%. Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.48 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.

(NYSE:HFRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.48 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.44%.

(NYSE:VGM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.44%. Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares broke to $116.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares broke to $116.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.55%. MainStay MacKay (NYSE:MMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:MMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

(NYSE:DIAX) shares set a new yearly high of $16.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares set a new yearly high of $11.05 this morning. The stock was up 5.65% on the session.

(NYSE:FLNG) shares set a new yearly high of $11.05 this morning. The stock was up 5.65% on the session. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit $20.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:LAND) shares hit $20.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.76. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.76. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. D8 Holdings (NYSE:DEH) shares hit $10.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.51%.

(NYSE:DEH) shares hit $10.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.51%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares broke to $14.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:MHN) shares broke to $14.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat). MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.86 on Thursday, moving down 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:MVBF) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.86 on Thursday, moving down 1.7%. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.

(NYSE:ETO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares hit $38.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:RM) shares hit $38.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.38.

(NASDAQ:PCYO) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.38. Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.85 for a change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE:FOF) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.85 for a change of up 0.29%. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 4.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.64.

(NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 4.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.64. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.13 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

(NYSE:FDEU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $13.13 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.82.

(NYSE:GRX) shares were down 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.82. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:FT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares were up 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.12.

(NYSE:JTA) shares were up 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.12. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares broke to $6.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(AMEX:IAF) shares broke to $6.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.48.

(NASDAQ:TWIN) shares were up 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.48. First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.27. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FCRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.27. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) shares broke to $5.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.

(NYSE:GNT) shares broke to $5.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%. Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares hit $8.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.72%.

(NASDAQ:KINS) shares hit $8.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.72%. Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.50. The stock was up 9.95% for the day.

(AMEX:BTN) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.50. The stock was up 9.95% for the day. Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.70. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VBFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.70. The stock was up 2.87% for the day. High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.29.

(NYSE:PCF) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.29. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.30. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CNNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.30. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session. Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.01.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!