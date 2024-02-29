Earnings Scheduled For February 29, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Frontline FRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $276.19 million.

• NB Bancorp NBBK is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• Verona Pharma VRNA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $0.

• iHuman IH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• argenx ARGX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.71 per share on revenue of $364.75 million.

• Titan Intl TWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $413.57 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank CM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.

• Canadian Natural Res CNQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $6.94 billion.

• Crescent Point Energy CPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $739.90 million.

• Youdao DAO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $207.52 million.

• Endava DAVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $233.75 million.

• Emerald Holding EEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $106.35 million.

• New Fortress Energy NFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $657.72 million.

• Nomad Foods NOMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $831.82 million.

• NetEase NTES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion.

• Birkenstock Holding BIRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $312.35 million.

• Quanterix QTRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $29.84 million.

• Great Elm Capital GECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $9.13 million.

• Uniti Group UNIT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Haleon HLN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $14.46 billion.

• Civeo CVEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $151.12 million.

• Manitex International MNTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $75.00 million.

• Hayward Holdings HAYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $271.92 million.

• Celsius Holdings CELH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $329.90 million.

• Cronos Group CRON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $25.64 million.

• Evergy EVRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Lion Electric LEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.99 million.

• Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $91.61 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Compass Pathways CMPS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pacira BioSciences PCRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $181.66 million.

• Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $910 thousand.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $35.57 million.

• Chimerix CMRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $60 thousand.

• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Opera OPRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $112.19 million.

• CommScope Hldg Co COMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $51.43 million.

• Tegna TGNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $750.82 million.

• Polestar Automotive PSNY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $756.51 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $122.21 million.

• Golar LNG GLNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $79.18 million.

• Marcus MCS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $154.50 million.

• Dole DOLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Acushnet Hldgs GOLF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $430.13 million.

• Landsea Homes LSEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $324.51 million.

• Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $108.78 million.

• Vericel VCEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.93 million.

• Advantage Solutions ADV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Brink's BCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $82.80 million.

• Amarin Corp AMRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.81 million.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $271.45 million.

• iHeartMedia IHRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• NexPoint Real Est Finance NREF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $20.14 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations HGV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Utz Brands UTZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $357.89 million.

• Bath & Body Works BBWI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CRA Intl CRAI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $149.67 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma ABUS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.79 million.

• GMS GMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Everi Hldgs EVRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $198.46 million.

• Xometry XMTR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $128.02 million.

• Outbrain OB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $251.51 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment SIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $297.46 million.

• ACI Worldwide ACIW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $477.50 million.

• FREYR Battery FREY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• TriMas TRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $246.44 million.

• BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $52.37 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $25.19 million.

• Vertex VERX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $146.45 million.

• Scienjoy Holding SJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $733.15 million.

• Best Buy Co BBY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $14.55 billion.

• Papa John's International PZZA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $577.86 million.

• Enviri NVRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $490.22 million.

• International Seaways INSW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $236.38 million.

• Hormel Foods HRL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• ESAB ESAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $641.62 million.

• GoodRx Holdings GDRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $195.96 million.

• MultiPlan MPLN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $247.03 million.

• Dentsply Sirona XRAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $973.61 million.

• ExlService Holdings EXLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $409.34 million.

• First Advantage FA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $211.07 million.

• Strategic Education STRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $297.48 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Techprecision TPCS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Forum Energy Technologies FET is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ashford AINC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $187.90 million.

• Inuvo INUV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $23.73 million.

• PTC Therapeutics PTCT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $321.29 million.

• American Coastal ACIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $61.99 million.

• Beauty Health SKIN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $88.82 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment DHIL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NCR Voyix VYX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $963.98 million.

• Barfresh Food Group BRFH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.95 million.

• CubeSmart CUBE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Douglas Elliman DOUG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $229.76 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Fidus Investment FDUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $32.92 million.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.60 million.

• Geovax Labs GOVX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lisata Therapeutics LSTA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tidewater TDW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $309.17 million.

• Zynex ZYXI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $54.53 million.

• Global Industrial GIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $313.49 million.

• Ecopetrol EC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $8.83 billion.

• Quaker Houghton KWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $470.56 million.

• Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.05 million.

• Cardiff Oncology CRDF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $40 thousand.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.89 million.

• CPSI CPSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $85.26 million.

• Verra Mobility VRRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $200.80 million.

• B. Riley Financial RILY is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fisker FSR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $310.79 million.

• Cooper Companies COO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $915.43 million.

• MasTec MTZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• BioLife Solns BLFS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $33.40 million.

• RealReal REAL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $142.43 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $20.95 million.

• Akili AKLI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $800 thousand.

• American Woodmark AMWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $399.06 million.

• Compañía de Minas BVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $201.44 million.

• Paragon 28 FNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $60.46 million.

• Repay Hldgs RPAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $70.43 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• SoundHound AI SOUN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.75 million.

• Autodesk ADSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• AvePoint AVPT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $71.65 million.

• Jakks Pacific JAKK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $128.72 million.

• P10 PX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $62.58 million.

• Green Brick Partners GRBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $478.10 million.

• Origin Mat ORGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $12.00 million.

• Quantum-Si QSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.

• Veeva Sys VEEV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $621.12 million.

• Golden Entertainment GDEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $234.03 million.

• Senseonics Holdings SENS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.48 million.

• Puma Biotechnology PBYI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $73.55 million.

• Container Store Group TCS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Elastic ESTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $320.29 million.

• Xponential Fitness XPOF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.68 million.

• Tecnoglass TGLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $201.19 million.

• TTEC Holdings TTEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $603.48 million.

• DermTech DMTK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.04 million.

• Hewlett Packard HPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion.

• Zscaler ZS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $506.40 million.

• RENN Fund RCG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FTAI Infrastructure FIP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $89.00 million.

• Certara CERT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $86.50 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Seer SEER is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.05 million.

• Sweetgreen SG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $151.64 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.40 million.

• Arlo Technologies ARLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $134.59 million.

• Dell Technologies DELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $22.16 billion.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $19.33 million.

• NetApp NTAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• FS Credit Opp FSCO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

