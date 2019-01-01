QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/29.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.01 - 19.21
Mkt Cap
110.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.72
Shares
53.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
iHuman Inc is a childhood edutainment company in China. The edutainment products include interactive and self-directed learning applications and learning materials and smart learning devices. The subjects covered are literacy and reading, English, mathematics and critical thinking, Chinese learning, music and painting among others.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100
REV40.194M

Analyst Ratings

iHuman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iHuman (IH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iHuman (NYSE: IH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iHuman's (IH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iHuman (IH) stock?

A

The latest price target for iHuman (NYSE: IH) was reported by CMB International on December 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.08 expecting IH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1153.85% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iHuman (IH)?

A

The stock price for iHuman (NYSE: IH) is $2.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iHuman (IH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iHuman.

Q

When is iHuman (NYSE:IH) reporting earnings?

A

iHuman’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 24, 2022.

Q

Is iHuman (IH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iHuman.

Q

What sector and industry does iHuman (IH) operate in?

A

iHuman is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.