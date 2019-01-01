QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 2.34
Mkt Cap
58.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
104.36
EPS
-0.03
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Techprecision Corp manufactures metal fabricated and machined precision components and systems. It offers a full range of services required to transform raw materials into precision finished products. The company's products are used in markets including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical and precision industries. All of its operations and customers are located in the United States.

Techprecision Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Techprecision (TPCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Techprecision (OTCQB: TPCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Techprecision's (TPCS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Techprecision.

Q

What is the target price for Techprecision (TPCS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Techprecision

Q

Current Stock Price for Techprecision (TPCS)?

A

The stock price for Techprecision (OTCQB: TPCS) is $1.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Techprecision (TPCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Techprecision.

Q

When is Techprecision (OTCQB:TPCS) reporting earnings?

A

Techprecision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Techprecision (TPCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Techprecision.

Q

What sector and industry does Techprecision (TPCS) operate in?

A

Techprecision is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.