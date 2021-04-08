Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday morning saw 168 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit a yearly high of $254.14. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.