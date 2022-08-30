ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 12:34 PM | 23 min read
On Tuesday, 250 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Toyota Motor TM was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • SciSparc SPRC was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN's stock traded down the lowest, falling 74.66% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Toyota Motor TM stock drifted down 0.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $150.59.
  • Comcast CMCSA shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.4%.
  • Intel INTC shares moved down 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.30, drifting down 1.64%.
  • GSK GSK shares hit a yearly low of $32.91. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Fortinet FTNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $48.31 and moving down 0.06%.
  • Vodafone Group VOD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.51%.
  • Newmont NEM stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.06. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares fell to $35.33 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.24%.
  • Franco-Nevada FNV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $121.74 and moving down 2.66%.
  • Avantor AVTR shares set a new yearly low of $25.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNY shares fell to $7.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%.
  • Match Group MTCH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $56.24 and moving down 1.92%.
  • XPeng XPEV stock hit a yearly low of $17.95. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • Horizon Therapeutics HZNP stock set a new 52-week low of $58.86 on Tuesday, moving down 0.64%.
  • Twilio TWLO shares hit a yearly low of $70.64. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • CNA Financial CNA stock set a new 52-week low of $38.95 on Tuesday, moving down 1.09%.
  • Teleflex TFX shares moved down 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $220.62, drifting down 0.17%.
  • Charles River CRL shares set a new yearly low of $200.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $239.51 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
  • AppLovin APP shares set a new 52-week low of $24.34. The stock traded down 2.34%.
  • Open Text OTEX stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.98. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares set a new yearly low of $32.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Mohawk Industries MHK shares fell to $107.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%.
  • Arrow Electronics ARW stock hit a yearly low of $104.97. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
  • CAE CAE shares fell to $18.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.
  • The Western Union WU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • QuidelOrtho QDEL shares made a new 52-week low of $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
  • Vornado Realty VNO shares moved down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.26, drifting down 0.45%.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $16.98. Shares traded down 0.93%.
  • Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock hit $90.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.83%.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $36.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.62%.
  • Independence Realty Trust IRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.69 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.28%.
  • Cousins Props CUZ stock drifted down 0.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.22.
  • RingCentral RNG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.57 and moving up 0.14%.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $47.52 and moving down 1.14%.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG stock hit $69.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.22%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG shares made a new 52-week low of $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
  • Grupo Televisa TV shares were down 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.50.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Rapid7 RPD shares set a new yearly low of $58.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • B2Gold BTG stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.08. The stock was down 3.44% on the session.
  • Highwoods Props HIW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.
  • Pan American Silver PAAS stock hit a yearly low of $15.14. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
  • Polestar Automotive PSNYW shares moved down 5.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.40, drifting down 5.73%.
  • Hanesbrands HBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.75 and moving down 0.51%.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit a yearly low of $9.89. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
  • Semtech SMTC shares were down 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.55.
  • WeWork WE shares hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • SSR Mining SSRM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.79%.
  • Prestige Consumer PBH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.28 and moving down 0.02%.
  • JBG SMITH Properties JBGS shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.13 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.75 and moving down 1.71%.
  • Certara CERT shares hit a yearly low of $15.73. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC stock set a new 52-week low of $52.64 on Tuesday, moving down 1.67%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW stock set a new 52-week low of $17.78 on Tuesday, moving down 0.98%.
  • SiTime SITM stock hit a new 52-week low of $108.26. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.
  • Integer Holdings ITGR stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $63.85. Shares traded down 1.48%.
  • Helios Technologies HLIO shares fell to $56.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.24%.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.72. Shares traded down 10.2%.
  • Fortress Transportation FTAI shares moved down 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.29, drifting down 2.34%.
  • InterDigital IDCC shares moved up 0.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $50.66, drifting up 0.06%.
  • NexPoint Residential NXRT stock set a new 52-week low of $52.84 on Tuesday, moving down 0.78%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.37. Shares traded down 1.23%.
  • Green Dot GDOT stock hit a yearly low of $20.31. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Equinox Gold EQX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.46%.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH stock hit $7.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%.
  • Zuora ZUO stock hit a yearly low of $7.83. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.
  • Centerra Gold CGAU stock drifted down 0.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.37.
  • Trinseo TSE shares set a new yearly low of $27.25 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • Pros Holdings PRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.89. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Office Props IT OPI shares set a new 52-week low of $17.97. The stock traded down 0.44%.
  • Athersys ATHX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.74%.
  • Deluxe DLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.75%.
  • Byline Bancorp BY shares set a new 52-week low of $21.74. The stock traded down 0.59%.
  • Cerence CRNC shares made a new 52-week low of $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Tuya TUYA shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.87 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.77%.
  • Cerus CERS shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
  • Arrival ARVL shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 4.03% for the day.
  • Eventbrite EB shares fell to $7.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%.
  • CEVA CEVA stock drifted up 0.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.67.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares set a new yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
  • Interface TILE stock set a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Tuesday, moving down 3.15%.
  • Iamgold IAG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.
  • Similarweb SMWB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.73. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.83 and moving down 1.34%.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.79. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.
  • DRDGold DRD stock hit $5.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.93%.
  • LendingTree TREE stock drifted down 1.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.34.
  • Bluegreen Vacations BVH stock drifted down 1.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.44.
  • Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.5%.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX shares set a new 52-week low of $20.10. The stock traded down 0.54%.
  • Silver Crest Acquisition SLCR shares fell to $8.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.22%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.54 and moving down 0.96%.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares moved down 24.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.03, drifting down 24.85%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock hit a yearly low of $2.25. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock was down 17.86% on the session.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday, moving down 1.39%.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.38, drifting down 1.84%.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.61 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • Manitowoc Co MTW stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.87. Shares traded up 0.17%.
  • PetIQ PETQ shares fell to $10.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.71%.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.32.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC stock hit $22.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.
  • Meta Materials MMAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Xos XOS shares were down 2.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.54.
  • Provident Bancorp PVBC shares set a new 52-week low of $14.30. The stock traded up 0.41%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.63 and moving down 3.54%.
  • Pioneer Bancorp PBFS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.15 and moving down 2.66%.
  • Fossil Group FOSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.29. Shares traded down 1.48%.
  • Astra Space ASTR stock hit $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.13%.
  • Unifi UFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.57 and moving down 0.76%.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Tuesday, moving down 6.43%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE shares were down 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.07.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded down 2.96%.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving down 9.46%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.39. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • TrueCar TRUE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.18 and moving down 0.9%.
  • Enthusiast Gaming EGLX stock hit $1.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.73%.
  • American Public Education APEI stock hit $10.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.22%.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock drifted down 1.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.13.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.64. Shares traded down 6.41%.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.53 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%.
  • Dave DAVE shares fell to $0.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.17%.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
  • Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock hit $11.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.94%.
  • Quotient Technology QUOT stock drifted down 4.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.87.
  • eHealth EHTH stock set a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Tuesday, moving down 3.39%.
  • Inspirato ISPO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.65. Shares traded down 7.29%.
  • Delta Apparel DLA stock hit $18.31 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.68%.
  • Magic Empire Global MEGL shares moved down 4.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.57, drifting down 4.23%.
  • GAN GAN shares were down 4.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.69.
  • Strattec Security STRT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.02%.
  • Mobilicom MOBBW shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded down 19.41%.
  • ChromaDex CDXC shares fell to $1.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.39%.
  • Apexigen APGN shares moved down 8.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.39, drifting down 8.84%.
  • Innodata INOD shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.40.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares set a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock traded down 7.26%.
  • Finance of America FOA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.51%.
  • Retractable Technologies RVP stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Tuesday, moving down 5.29%.
  • Boxed BOXD stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday, moving down 6.58%.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Kaleyra KLR shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.60.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.63. The stock traded down 2.94%.
  • Treasure Global TGL shares were down 8.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.23.
  • Yiren Digital YRD shares were down 12.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares set a new yearly low of $2.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.48% on the session.
  • Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
  • US Global Investors GROW shares moved down 1.8% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.76, drifting down 1.8%.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.35 and moving down 3.55%.
  • Conformis CFMS shares fell to $0.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.31%.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $4.36. The stock traded down 2.06%.
  • EuroDry EDRY stock drifted down 5.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.51.
  • Molecular Templates MTEM stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Takung Art TKAT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock drifted down 6.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares were down 3.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.80.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.92 and moving down 3.38%.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.42% for the day.
  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP shares hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 10.53% on the session.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares moved down 1.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.20, drifting down 1.79%.
  • Forza X1 FRZA shares hit a yearly low of $3.58. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.
  • VIQ Solutions VQS stock drifted down 11.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $0.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.0%.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.81. Shares traded down 1.73%.
  • Carver Bancorp CARV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Tuesday, moving down 4.74%.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.12 and moving down 11.45%.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.45%.
  • Winc WBEV stock set a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday, moving down 1.65%.
  • Cyanotech CYAN shares set a new yearly low of $2.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • Meta Data AIU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 3.86% for the day.
  • Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.63. The stock traded down 1.72%.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR shares set a new yearly low of $1.58 this morning. The stock was down 10.81% on the session.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock hit a yearly low of $0.51. The stock was down 6.67% for the day.
  • Creatd CRTD shares moved down 2.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting down 2.77%.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday, moving down 2.35%.
  • Edible Garden EDBL shares moved down 9.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80, drifting down 9.18%.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 19.75%.
  • Mobilicom MOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.38 and moving down 12.33%.

