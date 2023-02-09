Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AstraZeneca AZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $11.21 billion.

• ASE Technology Holding Co ASX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion.

• ArcelorMittal MT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $14.35 billion.

• Credit Suisse Group CS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Precision Drilling PDS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $360.68 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• PepsiCo PEP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $26.84 billion.

• ITT ITT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $766.92 million.

• Duke Energy DUK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Brookfield BN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $29.66 billion.

• TELUS TU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Cameco CCJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $331.94 million.

• Canopy Gwth CGC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $86.85 million.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Bruker BRKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $680.10 million.

• Engagesmart ESMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $81.79 million.

• Perella Weinberg PWP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $131.41 million.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $238.80 million.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.58 billion.

• Sealed Air SEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Apollo Global Management APO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Masco MAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Kimco Realty KIM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $116.88 million.

• National Retail Props NNN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TELUS Intl TIXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $634.18 million.

• Tapestry TPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• First American Financial FAF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Patrick Industries PATK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $931.77 million.

• Tempur Sealy Intl TPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $446.26 million.

• Orion Energy Sys OESX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.83 million.

• Veru VERU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.07 million.

• Ralph Lauren RL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• WEX WEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $576.86 million.

• Thomson Reuters TRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.

• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $849.98 million.

• BorgWarner BWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.

• Kellogg K is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• AT&T T is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• TechTarget TTGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $71.02 million.

• AbbVie ABBV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $15.31 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson WTW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.22 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $506.99 million.

• Warner Music Gr WMG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• S&P Global SPGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus HII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• CyberArk Software CYBR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $174.05 million.

• Dynatronics DYNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.93 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.24 million.

• PagerDuty PD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $484.90 million.

• Matrix Service MTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $202.85 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $160.20 million.

• Himax Technologies HIMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $240.10 million.

• Ares Management ARES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $966.49 million.

• Aegon AEG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.

• Madison Square Garden MSGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $601.49 million.

• LiveOne LVO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $26.38 million.

• Live Ventures LIVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $73.00 million.

• Unilever UL is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Eneti NETI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $33.04 million.

• Insperity NSP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Toyota Motor TM is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Insight Enterprises NSIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• SolarWinds SWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $180.19 million.

• Byrna Technologies BYRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.36 million.

• MDU Resources Gr MDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare THC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Shutterstock SSTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $205.02 million.

• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $982.07 million.

• Baxter Intl BAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Stewart Information Servs STC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $90.77 million.

• Aurora Cannabis ACB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $41.38 million.

• Credicorp BAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $69.91 million.

• Corporate Office Props Tr OFC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bloom Energy BE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $397.85 million.

• Construction Partners ROAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $318.40 million.

• Cloudflare NET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $274.02 million.

• TuanChe TC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $873.80 million.

• Silvercorp Metals SVM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $75.74 million.

• Regency Centers REG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Equity Residential EQR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CareTrust REIT CTRE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• News NWSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.02 million.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Corsair Gaming CRSR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $379.34 million.

• Doximity DOCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $111.51 million.

• RBC Bearings RBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $359.78 million.

• Apartment Income REIT AIRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $205.07 million.

• SAP SAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• DexCom DXCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $809.02 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $199.27 million.

• Coursera COUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $138.09 million.

• Mesa Air Gr MESA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $125.16 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $532.41 million.

• Mohawk Industries MHK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• PC Connection CNXN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $751.12 million.

• Nautilus NLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $103.50 million.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $834.91 million.

• Industrias Bachoco SAB IBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Chemours CC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• PayPal Holdings PYPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• Ladder Cap LADR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $82.08 million.

• Redwood Trust RWT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $39.52 million.

• Qualys QLYS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $130.14 million.

• Brighthouse Finl BHF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Cousins Props CUZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $194.98 million.

• Flowers Foods FLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Viad VVI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $225.42 million.

• Terex TEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.66 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Phillips Edison PECO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.58 million.

• Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $840.42 million.

• Anterix ATEX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $900 thousand.

• StepStone Group STEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $142.15 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares LGF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $868.01 million.

• Genasys GNSS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.21 million.

• Lyft LYFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Onto Innovation ONTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $252.80 million.

• Alteryx AYX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $279.31 million.

• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $12.98 million.

• Lantronix LTRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.87 million.

• Cleanspark CLSK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $30.01 million.

• Bank Bradesco BBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.

• Yellow YELL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• SPS Commerce SPSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $120.79 million.

• Sangoma Technologies SANG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $67.25 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.17 million.

• PetVivo Hldgs PETV is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Research Solutions RSSS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• News NWS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Expedia Group EXPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Yelp YELP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $306.92 million.

• Forrester Res FORR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $138.71 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Vintage Wine Estates VWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $86.48 million.

• Motorola Solns MSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Tucows TCX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.24 million.

• Knowles KN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $210.00 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $461.20 million.

• BARK BARK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $134.23 million.

• Pros Holdings PRO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $69.17 million.

• Ventas VTR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Beyond Air XAIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $280 thousand.

• Genpact G is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• VeriSign VRSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $366.10 million.

• Oscar Health OSCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Cabot CBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $955.24 million.

