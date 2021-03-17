Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday morning saw 162 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).
- Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TKAT) rallied the most, trading up 116.1% to reach its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.29.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%.
- Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.96 for a change of up 0.92%.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.63 for a change of down 0.05%.
- Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $232.79 on Wednesday, moving up 2.58%.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
- Deere (NYSE:DE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $379.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares set a new yearly high of $189.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.47.
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $345.21.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.97. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $89.89 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $88.67 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $206.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares hit a yearly high of $178.74. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
- Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares hit a yearly high of $65.92. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.26 with a daily change of down 0.99%.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares hit $2.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $167.60. Shares traded up 1.9%.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.86. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.24 on Wednesday, moving up 8.78%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to $43.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,307.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit $45.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.93%.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares were up 2.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $181.31 for a change of up 2.42%.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.98%.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $106.23. Shares traded up 0.81%.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.79.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares set a new yearly high of $75.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- Loews (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.16. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
- Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares hit a yearly high of $1,666.00. The stock traded up 6.57% on the session.
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.26. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.84. Shares traded up 1.81%.
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares were up 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $191.99.
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.18 for a change of up 1.08%.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares hit $417.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares hit $67.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%.
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.62 for a change of up 2.9%.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.72 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $149.80.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares hit a yearly high of $90.94. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.03 for a change of up 1.59%.
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.59 for a change of up 5.3%.
- Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit $14.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.32 with a daily change of up 1.43%.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.19%.
- Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) shares hit $62.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit $41.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.20 with a daily change of up 2.85%.
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.09 with a daily change of up 1.89%.
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.54. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.38.
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
- Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $56.51 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares were up 2.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.03 for a change of up 2.13%.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares hit a yearly high of $81.15. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.09 on Wednesday, moving up 1.42%.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.85. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.43 with a daily change of up 7.38%.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.80. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares broke to $99.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.94%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares were up 2.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.16 for a change of up 2.09%.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.79. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.46 on Wednesday, moving up 1.24%.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares broke to $37.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.28.
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.80. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares were up 1.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.85.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $310.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.7%.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit $106.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 0.11%.
- Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares were up 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.81.
- RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) shares hit a yearly high of $17.24. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares hit $92.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.08%.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares were up 2.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.63 for a change of up 2.04%.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) shares hit a yearly high of $21.15. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.95. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.39.
- Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.80 with a daily change of up 1.43%.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.84 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) shares set a new yearly high of $20.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) shares broke to $84.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%.
- Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares set a new yearly high of $16.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.72 with a daily change of up 1.56%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares set a new yearly high of $18.18 this morning. The stock was up 4.72% on the session.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.57%.
- Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.45. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
- Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares hit $37.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.
- Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares broke to $99.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.44. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares set a new yearly high of $28.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.
- Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares hit $15.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.
- NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a yearly high of $40.86. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.26 on Wednesday, moving up 2.87%.
- Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares set a new yearly high of $18.42 this morning. The stock was up 29.32% on the session.
- Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.41. Shares traded down 0.78%.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.62 with a daily change of up 2.12%.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.89. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.04%.
- Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%.
- Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.50. Shares traded up 3.7%.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares broke to $28.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.19. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.26. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
- Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.65. The stock was up 2.9% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.91 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares broke to $10.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.59%.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) shares set a new yearly high of $12.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:INFU) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.73%.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares hit $9.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.37%.
- Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.11. Shares traded up 33.27%.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.95. Shares traded down 1.56%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.61. Shares traded down 0.05%.
- Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.55 on Wednesday, moving up 2.77%.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares were up 11.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.33 for a change of up 11.64%.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.75 with a daily change of down 0.04%.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.65 on Wednesday, moving up 5.67%.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.90.
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.28%.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.76%.
- Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.14 for a change of up 0.14%.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.87%.
- Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 25.96%.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares set a new yearly high of $11.35 this morning. The stock was up 11.0% on the session.
- Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares hit $11.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.9%.
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.50 with a daily change of up 5.32%.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%.
- Security National Finl (NASDAQ:SNFCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.69. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.
- Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) shares were up 6.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.55.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.66% for the day.
- SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.98. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) shares hit a yearly high of $9.45. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.42. The stock traded up 14.98% on the session.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.46 on Wednesday, moving up 7.89%.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.28.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TKAT) shares hit $15.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 116.1%.
- OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.31. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.05 for a change of up 0.45%.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares hit $8.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) shares were down 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.77.
- Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.74. Shares traded up 4.83%.
- RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.34. Shares traded down 0.28%.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.84. Shares traded up 3.97%.
- OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.15%.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CVU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.00 with a daily change of up 9.47%.
- First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99 for a change of up 0.45%.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit $5.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.
- Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas