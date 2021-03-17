Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Wednesday morning saw 162 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

(NYSE:BAC). Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:HCAP) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Takung Art Co., Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TKAT) rallied the most, trading up 116.1% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE:BAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.29.

(NASDAQ:INTC) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.29. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%.

(NYSE:WFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%. Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.96 for a change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE:PM) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.96 for a change of up 0.92%. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.63 for a change of down 0.05%.

(NYSE:RY) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.63 for a change of down 0.05%. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $232.79 on Wednesday, moving up 2.58%.

(NYSE:CAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $232.79 on Wednesday, moving up 2.58%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:TD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%. Deere (NYSE:DE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $379.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.

(NYSE:DE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $379.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%. 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares set a new yearly high of $189.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.

(NYSE:MMM) shares set a new yearly high of $189.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session. Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.47.

(NYSE:CNI) shares were up 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.47. Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $345.21.

(NYSE:ANTM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $345.21. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.97. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

(NYSE:BNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.97. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $89.89 with a daily change of up 0.73%.

(NYSE:DELL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $89.89 with a daily change of up 0.73%. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $88.67 with a daily change of up 0.28%.

(NYSE:BMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $88.67 with a daily change of up 0.28%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $206.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $206.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VOD) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.58% on the session. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares hit a yearly high of $178.74. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.

(NYSE:GD) shares hit a yearly high of $178.74. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session. Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares hit a yearly high of $65.92. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.

(NYSE:DOW) shares hit a yearly high of $65.92. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.

(NYSE:CM) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.26 with a daily change of down 0.99%.

(NYSE:BCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.26 with a daily change of down 0.99%. Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares hit $2.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.

(NYSE:LYG) shares hit $2.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $167.60. Shares traded up 1.9%.

(NYSE:PXD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $167.60. Shares traded up 1.9%. Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.86. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

(NYSE:HSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.86. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.24 on Wednesday, moving up 8.78%.

(NYSE:LEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.24 on Wednesday, moving up 8.78%. Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:OTIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to $43.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to $43.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%. AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,307.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

(NYSE:AZO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,307.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit $45.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.93%.

(NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit $45.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.93%. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares were up 2.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $181.31 for a change of up 2.42%.

(NASDAQ:EXPE) shares were up 2.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $181.31 for a change of up 2.42%. AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.98%.

(NYSE:ABC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $114.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.98%. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $106.23. Shares traded up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:NTRS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $106.23. Shares traded up 0.81%. Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.

(NYSE:DOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.79.

(NYSE:ALLY) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.79. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares set a new yearly high of $75.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TW) shares set a new yearly high of $75.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. Loews (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.16. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

(NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.16. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session. Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) shares hit a yearly high of $1,666.00. The stock traded up 6.57% on the session.

(NYSE:TPL) shares hit a yearly high of $1,666.00. The stock traded up 6.57% on the session. Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.26. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HST) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.26. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.84. Shares traded up 1.81%.

(NYSE:IPG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.84. Shares traded up 1.81%. Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares were up 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $191.99.

(NYSE:LEA) shares were up 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $191.99. Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.18 for a change of up 1.08%.

(NYSE:ALLE) shares were up 1.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $123.18 for a change of up 1.08%. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EWBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) shares hit $417.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:LAD) shares hit $417.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%. A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares hit $67.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%.

(NYSE:AOS) shares hit $67.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.29%. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.

(NYSE:PNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%. First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.

(NYSE:FHN) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.62 for a change of up 2.9%.

(NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.62 for a change of up 2.9%. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.72 with a daily change of up 0.66%.

(NYSE:JEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.72 with a daily change of up 0.66%. Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $149.80.

(NYSE:THO) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $149.80. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares hit a yearly high of $90.94. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

(NYSE:AN) shares hit a yearly high of $90.94. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.03 for a change of up 1.59%.

(NYSE:STWD) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.03 for a change of up 1.59%. Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.59 for a change of up 5.3%.

(NYSE:OLN) shares were up 5.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.59 for a change of up 5.3%. Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit $14.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.

(NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit $14.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.32 with a daily change of up 1.43%.

(NYSE:PK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.32 with a daily change of up 1.43%. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.19%.

(NYSE:BAK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.33 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.19%. Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) shares hit $62.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.

(NYSE:HXL) shares hit $62.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit $41.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.

(NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit $41.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.20 with a daily change of up 2.85%.

(NYSE:SEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.20 with a daily change of up 2.85%. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.09 with a daily change of up 1.89%.

(NYSE:STL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $25.09 with a daily change of up 1.89%. Stantec (NYSE:STN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.

(NYSE:STN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.54. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.54. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.38.

(NYSE:THG) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.38. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

(NYSE:ENS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $56.51 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $56.51 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares were up 2.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.03 for a change of up 2.13%.

(NYSE:ABG) shares were up 2.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.03 for a change of up 2.13%. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) shares hit a yearly high of $81.15. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FELE) shares hit a yearly high of $81.15. The stock traded up 2.16% on the session. Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.09 on Wednesday, moving up 1.42%.

(NYSE:GEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.09 on Wednesday, moving up 1.42%. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.85. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session.

(NYSE:APLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.85. The stock traded up 2.5% on the session. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.43 with a daily change of up 7.38%.

(NYSE:TRQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.43 with a daily change of up 7.38%. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.80. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NUVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.80. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares broke to $99.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.94%.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) shares broke to $99.41 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.94%. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares were up 2.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.16 for a change of up 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares were up 2.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.16 for a change of up 2.09%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.79. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE:PEB) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.79. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.46 on Wednesday, moving up 1.24%.

(NYSE:CNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.46 on Wednesday, moving up 1.24%. HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares broke to $37.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:HMSY) shares broke to $37.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%. H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.28.

(NYSE:FUL) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.28. Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.80. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.

(NYSE:AX) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.80. The stock was up 1.0% for the day. Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.

(NYSE:HRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%. Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares were up 1.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.85.

(NYSE:CBT) shares were up 1.99% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $310.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:COKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $310.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.7%. American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit $106.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit $106.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 0.11%.

(NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 0.11%. Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares were up 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.81.

(NASDAQ:OMAB) shares were up 4.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.81. RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) shares hit a yearly high of $17.24. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

(NYSE:RLJ) shares hit a yearly high of $17.24. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares hit $92.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.

(NASDAQ:PLXS) shares hit $92.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:LOB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.08%. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares were up 2.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.63 for a change of up 2.04%.

(NASDAQ:JACK) shares were up 2.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.63 for a change of up 2.04%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) shares hit a yearly high of $21.15. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.

(NYSE:XHR) shares hit a yearly high of $21.15. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.95. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

(NYSE:ANF) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.95. The stock was up 2.07% for the day. Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.39.

(NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.39. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.80 with a daily change of up 1.43%.

(NYSE:EPC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $39.80 with a daily change of up 1.43%. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.84 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.

(NYSE:ARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.84 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) shares set a new yearly high of $20.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

(NYSE:GSBD) shares set a new yearly high of $20.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) shares broke to $84.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%.

(NASDAQ:MGRC) shares broke to $84.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares set a new yearly high of $16.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HOPE) shares set a new yearly high of $16.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.72 with a daily change of up 1.56%.

(NASDAQ:SMCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.72 with a daily change of up 1.56%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares set a new yearly high of $18.18 this morning. The stock was up 4.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATEC) shares set a new yearly high of $18.18 this morning. The stock was up 4.72% on the session. LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.57%.

(NYSE:LC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.57%. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VBTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.45. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GOGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.45. The stock was up 1.68% for the day. Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares hit $37.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.

(NASDAQ:LE) shares hit $37.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%. Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares broke to $99.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.

(NYSE:AGM) shares broke to $99.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.44. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

(NYSE:KREF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.44. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares set a new yearly high of $28.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IMOS) shares set a new yearly high of $28.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session. Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares hit $15.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.

(NYSE:BCSF) shares hit $15.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a yearly high of $40.86. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a yearly high of $40.86. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.26 on Wednesday, moving up 2.87%.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new 52-week high of $94.26 on Wednesday, moving up 2.87%. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares set a new yearly high of $18.42 this morning. The stock was up 29.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IMTX) shares set a new yearly high of $18.42 this morning. The stock was up 29.32% on the session. Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.41. Shares traded down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:BCOR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.41. Shares traded down 0.78%. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.62 with a daily change of up 2.12%.

(NYSE:AMBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.62 with a daily change of up 2.12%. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.89. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GDEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.89. The stock was down 0.82% for the day. Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.04%.

(NYSE:MTW) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.04%. Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%.

(NASDAQ:ULH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.41%. Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:HTBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.50. Shares traded up 3.7%.

(NYSE:UBP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.50. Shares traded up 3.7%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares broke to $28.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) shares broke to $28.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.19. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

(NYSE:DFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.19. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.26. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UROV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.26. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session. Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.65. The stock was up 2.9% for the day.

(NYSE:MLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.65. The stock was up 2.9% for the day. Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.91 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

(NYSE:EFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.91 with a daily change of up 0.07%. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares broke to $10.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:TGLS) shares broke to $10.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.59%. Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) shares set a new yearly high of $12.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

(NYSE:HT) shares set a new yearly high of $12.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session. InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:INFU) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.73%.

(AMEX:INFU) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.73%. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares hit $9.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.37%.

(NASDAQ:ONCT) shares hit $9.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.37%. Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.11. Shares traded up 33.27%.

(NASDAQ:PUYI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.11. Shares traded up 33.27%. NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.95. Shares traded down 1.56%.

(NASDAQ:NODK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.95. Shares traded down 1.56%. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.61. Shares traded down 0.05%.

(NYSE:HPF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.61. Shares traded down 0.05%. Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.55 on Wednesday, moving up 2.77%.

(NASDAQ:NATR) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.55 on Wednesday, moving up 2.77%. Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares were up 11.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.33 for a change of up 11.64%.

(NYSE:FLY) shares were up 11.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.33 for a change of up 11.64%. Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.75 with a daily change of down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:TRNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.75 with a daily change of down 0.04%. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.65 on Wednesday, moving up 5.67%.

(NASDAQ:BGFV) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.65 on Wednesday, moving up 5.67%. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.90.

(NYSE:ALTG) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.90. NL Industries (NYSE:NL) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.28%.

(NYSE:NL) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.28%. MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.76%.

(NYSE:MG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.76%. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.14 for a change of up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:HBIO) shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.14 for a change of up 0.14%. Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.87%.

(NASDAQ:TIPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.87%. Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 25.96%.

(NASDAQ:WLFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.53 on Wednesday morning, moving up 25.96%. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares set a new yearly high of $11.35 this morning. The stock was up 11.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INSE) shares set a new yearly high of $11.35 this morning. The stock was up 11.0% on the session. Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ:OCSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares hit $11.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.9%.

(NASDAQ:CMLS) shares hit $11.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.9%. The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.50 with a daily change of up 5.32%.

(NASDAQ:STKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.50 with a daily change of up 5.32%. Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%.

(NASDAQ:SRRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%. Security National Finl (NASDAQ:SNFCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.69. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SNFCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.69. The stock was up 1.95% for the day. Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) shares were up 6.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.55.

(NYSE:VEL) shares were up 6.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.55. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ASYS) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.66% for the day. SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.98. Shares traded up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:SMTX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.98. Shares traded up 0.51%. XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) shares hit a yearly high of $9.45. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE:XFLT) shares hit a yearly high of $9.45. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session. Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.42. The stock traded up 14.98% on the session.

(NYSE:NM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.42. The stock traded up 14.98% on the session. KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.46 on Wednesday, moving up 7.89%.

(NASDAQ:KLXE) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.46 on Wednesday, moving up 7.89%. iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.28.

(NASDAQ:IMBI) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.28. Takung Art Co., Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX:TKAT) shares hit $15.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 116.1%.

(AMEX:TKAT) shares hit $15.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 116.1%. OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.31. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:OFS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.31. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.05 for a change of up 0.45%.

(AMEX:SACH) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.05 for a change of up 0.45%. Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares hit $8.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:IRIX) shares hit $8.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) shares were down 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.77.

(AMEX:VOLT) shares were down 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.77. Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.74. Shares traded up 4.83%.

(NASDAQ:PFIE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.74. Shares traded up 4.83%. RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.34. Shares traded down 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:RFIL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.34. Shares traded down 0.28%. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.84. Shares traded up 3.97%.

(NASDAQ:SSKN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.84. Shares traded up 3.97%. OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:OCCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.15%. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CVU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.00 with a daily change of up 9.47%.

(AMEX:CVU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.00 with a daily change of up 9.47%. First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99 for a change of up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:FSEA) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99 for a change of up 0.45%. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit $5.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit $5.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.