Volt Information Sciences Inc offers recruitment services. The company provides staffing services, outsourcing solutions, and information technology infrastructure services. Staffing services include contingent workers and personnel recruitment services. Outsourcing solutions consist of project-based IT and technology services, and Information technology infrastructure services provide server, storage, network, and desktop IT hardware maintenance. Its geographical segments are North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the North American Staffing segment.