QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.05 - 3.05
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/77.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.46 - 5.5
Mkt Cap
67.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.08
P/E
51.33
EPS
0.06
Shares
22.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 4:14PM
load more
Volt Information Sciences Inc offers recruitment services. The company provides staffing services, outsourcing solutions, and information technology infrastructure services. Staffing services include contingent workers and personnel recruitment services. Outsourcing solutions consist of project-based IT and technology services, and Information technology infrastructure services provide server, storage, network, and desktop IT hardware maintenance. Its geographical segments are North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the North American Staffing segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.110 0.0400
REV223.500M227.809M4.309M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Volt Information Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volt Information Sciences (AMEX: VOLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volt Information Sciences's (VOLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volt Information Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Volt Information Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Volt Information Sciences (VOLT)?

A

The stock price for Volt Information Sciences (AMEX: VOLT) is $3.0479 last updated Today at 2:58:10 PM.

Q

Does Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volt Information Sciences.

Q

When is Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) reporting earnings?

A

Volt Information Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volt Information Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) operate in?

A

Volt Information Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.