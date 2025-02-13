Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Penske Automotive Group PAG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion.
• Brookfield BN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• TransUnion TRU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• American Electric Power AEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.
• Deere DE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion.
• Honda Motor Co HMC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sony Gr SONY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $24.32 billion.
• ASE Tech Holding Co ASX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
• Barclays BCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.57 billion.
• TELUS TU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
• KT KT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Veru VERU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.
• KeyCorp KEY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• LXP Industrial Trust LXP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $83.77 million.
• Walker & Dunlop WD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $313.11 million.
• West Pharmaceutical Servs WST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $740.87 million.
• YETI Holdings YETI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $551.96 million.
• PG&E PCG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.
• Avient AVNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $751.01 million.
• Herc Hldgs HRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $924.92 million.
• Molson Coors Beverage TAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
• PBF Energy PBF is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.78 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.
• Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.63 per share on revenue of $9.35 million.
• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $943.22 million.
• Palatin Techs PTN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Beneficient BENF is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Navios Maritime Partners NMM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $311.91 million.
• TELUS Intl TIXT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $673.06 million.
• Dnow DNOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $552.87 million.
• Granite Construction GVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $949.86 million.
• Iron Mountain IRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• Global Payments GPN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
• CBRE Group CBRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $10.29 billion.
• Hyatt Hotels H is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• CyberArk Software CYBR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $301.46 million.
• DTE Energy DTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
• Duke Energy DUK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.
• Bruker BRKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $965.61 million.
• Datadog DDOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $713.85 million.
• Moodys MCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
• Zoetis ZTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
• Blueprint Medicines BPMC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $145.18 million.
• Imperial Ptrl IMPP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.
• Crocs CROX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $961.10 million.
• Hanesbrands HBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $899.68 million.
• Knife River Holding KNF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $652.30 million.
• SharkNinja SN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Wendy's WEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $562.35 million.
• Pagaya Techs PGY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $265.14 million.
• Iridium Comms IRDM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $204.10 million.
• Cellebrite DI CLBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $107.26 million.
• Baxter Intl BAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
• Kelly Services KELYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $995.84 million.
• Phinia PHIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $805.72 million.
• PPL PPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
• Euronet Worldwide EEFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $580.62 million.
• Ardmore Shipping ASC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $50.18 million.
• Glimpse Group VRAR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• S&W Seed SANW is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MBX Biosciences MBX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Onity Group ONIT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $250.68 million.
• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Anywhere Real Estate HOUS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Trinet Group TNET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $225.28 million.
• iRadimed IRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $19.20 million.
• Kelly Services KELYB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Vontier VNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $768.16 million.
• Organon OGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• Gogoro GGR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Genesis Energy GEL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Zebra Technologies ZBRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• US Foods Hldg USFD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $9.50 billion.
• Howmet Aerospace HWM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• Nova NVMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $186.49 million.
• CEVA CEVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.52 million.
• Altice USA ATUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
• Himax Techs HIMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $221.09 million.
• GE HealthCare Techs GEHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Twilio TWLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Coinbase Glb COIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
• Digital Realty Trust DLR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Applied Mat AMAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.
• Precision Optics Corp POCI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.94 million.
• Cohu COHU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $95.10 million.
• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $158.71 million.
• AVITA Medical RCEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $31.59 million.
• Wynn Resorts WYNN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• DexCom DXCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• Federal Realty Investment FRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $311.74 million.
• DaVita DVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $402.03 million.
• Warrior Met Coal HCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $306.74 million.
• Informatica INFA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $457.04 million.
• Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $435.99 million.
• Udemy UDMY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $194.77 million.
• Air Lease AL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $704.97 million.
• HA Sustainable HASI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $34.16 million.
• Procore Technologies PCOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $297.41 million.
• PDF Solutions PDFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $49.26 million.
• Roku ROKU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Yelp YELP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $350.00 million.
• Palo Alto Networks PANW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
• Hercules Capital HTGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $126.17 million.
• cbdMD YCBD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• GoDaddy GDDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $416.62 million.
• Republic Servs RSG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.
• Piedmont Office Realty PDM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $139.74 million.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $679.75 million.
• DraftKings DKNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Redwood Trust RWT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $31.07 million.
• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $672.00 million.
• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $9.71 million.
• Ingersoll Rand IR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
• Ameren AEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
• Agnico Eagle Mines AEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
• Hecla Mining HL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $229.21 million.
• Cineverse CNVS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Armlogi Holding BTOC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Vistagen Therapeutics VTGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $179 thousand.
• eGain EGAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.53 million.
• Vanda Pharma VNDA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $52.25 million.
• Legacy Education LGCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.90 million.
• Clearwater Paper CLW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $473.00 million.
• CAE CAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Electrovaya ELVA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.51 million.
• Airbnb ABNB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
• Research Solutions RSSS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.83 million.
• Motorola Solns MSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
• Pacific Biosciences PACB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $40.68 million.
• Alliance Entertainment AENT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LightPath Technologies LPTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.36 million.
• iPower IPW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $19.20 million.
• TuanChe TC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Tucows TCX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Innovative Solns ISSC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $679.90 million.
• Leggett & Platt LEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Office Props IT OPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $114.15 million.
• Elme ELME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $60.49 million.
• Knowles KN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $146.00 million.
• Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $119.06 million.
• JFrog FROG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $114.25 million.
• Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $50.43 million.
• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.18 million.
