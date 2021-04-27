Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $45.73 million.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.38 billion.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $241.83 million.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $518.85 million.

• Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $301.23 million.

• First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $64.20 million.

• Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $267.95 million.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $31.41 million.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.

• Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $12.51 billion.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $51.95 million.

• Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $175.67 million.

• UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $309.85 million.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $187.53 million.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $401.83 million.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $668.71 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $725.27 million.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $100.14 million.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Aarons (NYSE:AAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $428.35 million.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $58.92 billion.

• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $414.23 million.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $95.97 million.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.69 per share on revenue of $682.79 million.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.48 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $508.07 million.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $703.80 million.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $15.36 billion.

• PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $198.21 million.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $471.85 million.

• General Electric (NYSE:GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.52 billion.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Centene (NYSE:CNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $29.50 billion.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.97 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $166.57 million.

• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $9.05 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $13.79 million.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $890.36 million.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $20.49 billion.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.98 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• None (None:TEV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $12.56 billion.

• LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $39.50 million.

• NOV (NYSE:NOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $61.26 million.

• Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $485.54 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $122.45 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $97.82 million.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $150.46 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $165.90 million.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $760.42 million.

• Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $696.29 million.

• Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $164.87 million.

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $79.54 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $137.17 million.

• IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $634.85 million.

• None (None:MRG.UN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $167.48 million.

• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $160.29 million.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.75 million.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $82.50 million.

• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $390.32 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $510.26 million.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $594.09 million.

• Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $355.90 million.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $181.09 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Lydall (NYSE:LDL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $207.30 million.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $565.67 million.

• Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $281.37 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.07 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $301.47 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $124.21 million.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $41.03 billion.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $50.63 million.

• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $55.63 million.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $673.13 million.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.

• Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $6.98 billion.

• Edison (NYSE:EIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $292.04 million.

• Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $45.30 million.

• F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $635.98 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $54.52 million.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $995.85 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $661.35 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $473.66 million.

• PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $43.82 million.

• QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $145.14 million.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $119.78 million.

• Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.22 million.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $639.14 million.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $56.06 million.

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $285.53 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $191.79 million.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $159.70 million.

• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $454.03 million.

• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $94.54 million.

• FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $236.97 million.

• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSE:FM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $15.74 per share on revenue of $51.53 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $15.70 per share on revenue of $51.55 billion.

• Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.72 per share on revenue of $194.56 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.75 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $200.57 million.

• Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $143.87 million.

• NCR (NYSE:NCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $105.30 million.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $532.46 million.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.

• None (None:SES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $142.27 million.

• TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $983.66 million.

• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $75.21 million.