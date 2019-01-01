QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
81.39 - 82.16
Vol / Avg.
166.2K/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
57.16 - 86.81
Mkt Cap
47.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
81.67
P/E
35.67
EPS
1.03
Shares
582.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 1:53PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:32AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of September 2021, mostly in Medicaid (68% of membership), the individual exchanges (10%), Medicare Advantage (6%), and the balance in Tricare (West region), correctional facility, and international plans. The company also serves 4 million users through the Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9901.010 0.0200
REV32.500B32.568B68.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Centene Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centene (CNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centene's (CNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Centene (CNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Centene (NYSE: CNC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting CNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.11% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Centene (CNC)?

A

The stock price for Centene (NYSE: CNC) is $81.4 last updated Today at 3:19:19 PM.

Q

Does Centene (CNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centene.

Q

When is Centene (NYSE:CNC) reporting earnings?

A

Centene’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Centene (CNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centene.

Q

What sector and industry does Centene (CNC) operate in?

A

Centene is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.