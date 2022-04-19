Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 242 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) .

. Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 13.18% to reach its new 52-week low.

saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 13.18% to reach its new 52-week low. Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) shares made a new 52-week low of $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) shares set a new yearly low of $50.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) stock hit $6.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock drifted up 0.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.88.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.16 and moving down 12.91%.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $149.66.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares moved down 2.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.94, drifting down 2.24%.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stock hit $61.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.21%.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $55.50. Shares traded up 1.4%.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock hit $50.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.38%.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares made a new 52-week low of $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1.63%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.59. Shares traded down 0.24%.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.65%.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares moved up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.82, drifting up 0.5%.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares fell to $4.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.4%.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.49 and moving down 2.59%.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Tuesday, moving up 12.24%.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.70. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.

Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock drifted up 1.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares were up 5.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.01.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares set a new yearly low of $4.72 this morning. The stock was up 2.26% on the session.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares were up 6.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.14.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.75%.

BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.16. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.01 on Tuesday, moving up 2.12%.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.40. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares fell to $11.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.67%.

Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.64 on Tuesday, moving up 1.54%.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.98 on Tuesday, moving down 0.42%.

Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.28. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.18% for the day.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock hit $12.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.21%.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock hit a yearly low of $10.31. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.89. The stock traded down 0.09%.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.

BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.22%.

Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares set a new yearly low of $10.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.68. The stock traded up 2.84%.

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.55. Shares traded down 4.11%.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.8%.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.89 on Tuesday, moving down 4.13%.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock hit $23.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.86%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82.

Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.07.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.20 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.15%.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.

Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares set a new yearly low of $10.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday, moving up 6.53%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were up 6.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.71.

Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.48. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.45 and moving down 1.48%.

Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) stock drifted down 2.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.98.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock traded up 2.26%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE:NBB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.54. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.45 on Tuesday, moving down 0.4%.

Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Tuesday, moving down 0.69%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.97 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.25%.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares moved up 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.65, drifting up 3.87%.

Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.16 and moving down 0.81%.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.94%.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.

Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.09 and moving down 0.54%.

Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares hit a yearly low of $10.98. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.78. Shares traded down 1.3%.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares moved up 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.20, drifting up 0.9%.

Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.62. Shares traded up 0.69%.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares moved up 2.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.04, drifting up 2.46%.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock drifted up 2.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30.

Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares set a new yearly low of $8.04 this morning.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.89 and moving down 10.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.89 and moving down 10.39%. Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.69. Shares traded up 4.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.69. Shares traded up 4.1%. RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE:RFMZ) shares hit a yearly low of $15.21. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.21. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.30. Shares traded down 0.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.30. Shares traded down 0.52%. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.61. Shares traded down 0.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.61. Shares traded down 0.51%. MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.

shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04. Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was up 3.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was up 3.96% on the session. Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit a yearly low of $6.07. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.07. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares set a new yearly low of $14.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.73.

shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.73. Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) shares were up 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.20.

shares were up 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.20. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares set a new yearly low of $9.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session. Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock was up 4.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock was up 4.41% on the session. MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) shares fell to $6.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.

shares fell to $6.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Tuesday, moving down 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Tuesday, moving down 0.58%. Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.25.

shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.25. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock hit $7.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%.

stock hit $7.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%. G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares moved up 2.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.62, drifting up 2.82%.

shares moved up 2.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.62, drifting up 2.82%. Nuveen California (NYSE:NCA) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock traded down 0.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock traded down 0.31%. Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.08. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.08. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.43%. Marinus Pharma (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.11.

shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.11. Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.70 and moving up 0.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.70 and moving up 0.41%. Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.09.

shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.09. Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock hit $3.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.03%.

stock hit $3.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.03%. Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock hit $6.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.3%.

stock hit $6.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.3%. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.64.

shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.64. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.19. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.19. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%. Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) stock hit $13.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.57%.

stock hit $13.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.57%. Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.06. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.06. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.92. Shares traded up 1.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.92. Shares traded up 1.97%. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.09. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.09. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.62. The stock was up 3.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.62. The stock was up 3.28% for the day. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.86.

shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.86. Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.10 and moving up 0.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.10 and moving up 0.74%. Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 4.24% for the day. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock hit $1.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%.

stock hit $1.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%. Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Tuesday, moving down 0.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Tuesday, moving down 0.33%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%.

shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.53. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.53. The stock was up 1.77% on the session. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving up 3.15%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving up 3.15%. Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) shares moved down 4.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting down 4.56%.

shares moved down 4.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting down 4.56%. Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.36 and moving up 1.16%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.36 and moving up 1.16%. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday, moving up 1.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday, moving up 1.36%. Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session. BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares fell to $2.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.

shares fell to $2.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%. Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.65. Shares traded up 0.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.65. Shares traded up 0.87%. Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock drifted down 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.49.

stock drifted down 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.49. Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day. CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.13. Shares traded down 12.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.13. Shares traded down 12.26%. Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.91. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.91. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.56% for the day. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded up 4.55%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded up 4.55%. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.2%. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%. Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.43 on Tuesday, moving down 0.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.43 on Tuesday, moving down 0.64%. Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day. CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.74%. Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.4% on the session. Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) shares moved down 0.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.10, drifting down 0.23%.

shares moved down 0.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.10, drifting down 0.23%. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was up 1.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was up 1.34% on the session. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.64 this morning. The stock was up 8.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.64 this morning. The stock was up 8.72% on the session. Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.8%. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.12% for the day. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock hit $0.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.49%.

stock hit $0.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.49%. RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE:RFM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shares fell to $1.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.56%.

shares fell to $1.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.56%. Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) stock hit $3.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.

stock hit $3.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.89 and moving down 0.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.89 and moving down 0.78%. Power REIT (AMEX:PW) shares hit a yearly low of $28.26. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.26. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was up 1.68% on the session. Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 1.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 1.48%. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was up 0.91% on the session. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a yearly low of $3.20. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.20. The stock was up 1.52% on the session. Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock hit a yearly low of $2.20. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.20. The stock was down 1.33% for the day. Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded down 1.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded down 1.03%. Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%. Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12.

shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Tuesday, moving down 0.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Tuesday, moving down 0.3%. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE:FAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.86. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.86. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded up 1.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded up 1.15%. Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock drifted up 2.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.

stock drifted up 2.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44. Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday, moving down 6.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday, moving down 6.73%. Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70.

shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70. Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was up 1.53% for the day. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) shares moved down 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.49, drifting down 0.38%.

shares moved down 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.49, drifting down 0.38%. ASLAN Pharma (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.66%. Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL) shares hit a yearly low of $6.25. The stock was down 7.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.25. The stock was down 7.66% on the session. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.95%. Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.23%. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.63% for the day. Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock drifted up 1.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96.

stock drifted up 1.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96. GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares fell to $1.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.67%.

shares fell to $1.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.67%. Eledon Pharma (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock was up 4.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock was up 4.86% on the session. Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) stock drifted up 4.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24.

stock drifted up 4.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.24. Shares traded down 0.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.24. Shares traded down 0.24%. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%. First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 7.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 7.69%. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.

shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76. OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares moved down 6.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 6.27%.

shares moved down 6.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 6.27%. Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock drifted down 12.77% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.

stock drifted down 12.77% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares fell to $1.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%.

shares fell to $1.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%. Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.42%. INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session. Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock hit $1.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%.

stock hit $1.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 6.32% on the session. TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.04% on the session. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock traded down 1.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock traded down 1.44%. Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) shares moved down 6.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70, drifting down 6.51%.

shares moved down 6.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70, drifting down 6.51%. Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.42% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.