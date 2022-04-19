 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 11:38am   Comments
On Tuesday, 242 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group (NYSE:SONY).
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 13.18% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) shares made a new 52-week low of $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) shares set a new yearly low of $50.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) stock hit $6.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock drifted up 0.81% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.88.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.16 and moving down 12.91%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares were up 1.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $149.66.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares moved down 2.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.94, drifting down 2.24%.
  • Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stock hit $61.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.21%.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $55.50. Shares traded up 1.4%.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock hit $50.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.38%.
  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares made a new 52-week low of $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.59 on Tuesday, moving up 1.63%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.59. Shares traded down 0.24%.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.65%.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares moved up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $27.82, drifting up 0.5%.
  • Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares fell to $4.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.4%.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.49 and moving down 2.59%.
  • Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Tuesday, moving up 12.24%.
  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.70. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.22%.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock drifted up 1.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85.
  • Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares were up 5.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.01.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares set a new yearly low of $4.72 this morning. The stock was up 2.26% on the session.
  • Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares were up 6.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.14.
  • LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.75%.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.16. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.01 on Tuesday, moving up 2.12%.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.40. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares fell to $11.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.67%.
  • Starry Group Holdings (NYSE:STRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.64 on Tuesday, moving up 1.54%.
  • Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.98 on Tuesday, moving down 0.42%.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.28. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.18% for the day.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) stock hit $12.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.21%.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock hit a yearly low of $10.31. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.89. The stock traded down 0.09%.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was up 3.05% on the session.
  • BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.22%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares set a new yearly low of $10.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.68. The stock traded up 2.84%.
  • Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.55. Shares traded down 4.11%.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.8%.
  • Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.89 on Tuesday, moving down 4.13%.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock hit $23.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.86%.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.07.
  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.20 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.15%.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares set a new yearly low of $10.48 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday, moving up 6.53%.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were up 6.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.71.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.48. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.45 and moving down 1.48%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) stock drifted down 2.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.98.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock traded up 2.26%.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE:NBB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.54. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.45 on Tuesday, moving down 0.4%.
  • Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Tuesday, moving down 0.69%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.97 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.25%.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares moved up 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.65, drifting up 3.87%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.16 and moving down 0.81%.
  • Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.94%.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.09 and moving down 0.54%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares hit a yearly low of $10.98. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.78. Shares traded down 1.3%.
  • Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares moved up 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.20, drifting up 0.9%.
  • Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
  • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $8.62. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares moved up 2.46% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.04, drifting up 2.46%.
  • Revlon (NYSE:REV) stock drifted up 2.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30.
  • Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares set a new yearly low of $8.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.89 and moving down 10.39%.
  • Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.69. Shares traded up 4.1%.
  • RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE:RFMZ) shares hit a yearly low of $15.21. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.30. Shares traded down 0.52%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.61. Shares traded down 0.51%.
  • MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.
  • Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was up 3.96% on the session.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit a yearly low of $6.07. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares set a new yearly low of $14.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.73.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) shares were up 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.20.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares set a new yearly low of $9.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock was up 4.41% on the session.
  • MFS Charter Income (NYSE:MCR) shares fell to $6.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Tuesday, moving down 0.58%.
  • Invesco Muni Income Opps (NYSE:OIA) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.25.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock hit $7.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%.
  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares moved up 2.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.62, drifting up 2.82%.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NCA) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.90. The stock traded down 0.31%.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.08. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.43%.
  • Marinus Pharma (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.11.
  • Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.70 and moving up 0.41%.
  • Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.09.
  • Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock hit $3.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.03%.
  • Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock hit $6.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.3%.
  • Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.12 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) shares were down 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.64.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.19. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) stock hit $13.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.57%.
  • Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.06. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.92. Shares traded up 1.97%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.09. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.62. The stock was up 3.28% for the day.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.86.
  • Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.10 and moving up 0.74%.
  • Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 4.24% for the day.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock hit $1.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.59%.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Tuesday, moving down 0.33%.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.77%.
  • Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.53. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.35 and moving up 3.15%.
  • Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) shares moved down 4.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting down 4.56%.
  • Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.36 and moving up 1.16%.
  • CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday, moving up 1.36%.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares fell to $2.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.
  • Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.65. Shares traded up 0.87%.
  • Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock drifted down 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.49.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.13. Shares traded down 12.26%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) stock hit a yearly low of $11.91. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.
  • Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded up 4.55%.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.2%.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Tuesday, moving down 0.88%.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.43 on Tuesday, moving down 0.64%.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares set a new yearly low of $3.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.96% for the day.
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.74%.
  • Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) shares set a new yearly low of $3.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.4% on the session.
  • Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) shares moved down 0.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.10, drifting down 0.23%.
  • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was up 1.34% on the session.
  • CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.64 this morning. The stock was up 8.72% on the session.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.8%.
  • Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock hit $0.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.49%.
  • RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE:RFM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shares fell to $1.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.56%.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) stock hit $3.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.2%.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.89 and moving down 0.78%.
  • Power REIT (AMEX:PW) shares hit a yearly low of $28.26. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.75. The stock traded down 1.48%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a yearly low of $3.20. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock hit a yearly low of $2.20. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.
  • Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock traded down 1.03%.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.
  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Tuesday, moving down 0.3%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE:FAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.86. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded up 1.15%.
  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock drifted up 2.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.44.
  • Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday, moving down 6.73%.
  • Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70.
  • Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) shares moved down 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.49, drifting down 0.38%.
  • ASLAN Pharma (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL) shares hit a yearly low of $6.25. The stock was down 7.66% on the session.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.23%.
  • Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.63% for the day.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock drifted up 1.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96.
  • GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares fell to $1.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.67%.
  • Eledon Pharma (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock was up 4.86% on the session.
  • Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) stock drifted up 4.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.24.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.24. Shares traded down 0.24%.
  • Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.03 and moving down 7.69%.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.76.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares moved down 6.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 6.27%.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock drifted down 12.77% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares fell to $1.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%.
  • Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.42%.
  • INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock hit $1.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.01%.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80. The stock traded down 1.44%.
  • Cypress Environmental (NYSE:CELP) shares moved down 6.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70, drifting down 6.51%.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.42% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

