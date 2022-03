Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 198 companies made new 52-week lows.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

. Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 38.88% to reach its new 52-week low.

On Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares made a new 52-week low of $87.30 on Friday. The stock was down 4.63% for the day.

