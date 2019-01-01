QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides comprehensive services for shippers and truckers through its mobile and website platforms. Its principal operations are in the People's Republic of China. The group derives its revenues principally from shippers' and truckers' use of its platforms in connection with freight matching services and value-added services.

Full Truck Alliance Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE: YMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Full Truck Alliance Co's (YMM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE: YMM) was reported by Citigroup on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.50 expecting YMM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.19% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM)?

A

The stock price for Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE: YMM) is $9.02 last updated Today at 6:03:06 PM.

Q

Does Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Full Truck Alliance Co.

Q

When is Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) reporting earnings?

A

Full Truck Alliance Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Full Truck Alliance Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM) operate in?

A

Full Truck Alliance Co is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.