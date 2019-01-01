QQQ
Range
4.08 - 4.18
Vol / Avg.
7K/370.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.92 - 29.27
Mkt Cap
235.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.08
P/E
-
Shares
57.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. It has leveraged its expertise in the biology of T cell modulation to build a portfolio of drug candidates consisting of small molecules and antibodies targeting critical pathways of inflammation. Its pipeline includes CBP-201, CBP-307, CBP-174, and CBP-233.

Connect Biopharma Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Connect Biopharma Hldgs (CNTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Connect Biopharma Hldgs's (CNTB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Connect Biopharma Hldgs (CNTB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNTB) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting CNTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 437.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Connect Biopharma Hldgs (CNTB)?

A

The stock price for Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNTB) is $4.09 last updated Today at 3:14:37 PM.

Q

Does Connect Biopharma Hldgs (CNTB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Connect Biopharma Hldgs.

Q

When is Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) reporting earnings?

A

Connect Biopharma Hldgs's $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Connect Biopharma Hldgs (CNTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Connect Biopharma Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Connect Biopharma Hldgs (CNTB) operate in?

A

Connect Biopharma Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.