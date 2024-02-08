Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2024

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 8, 2024 4:43 AM | 18 min read
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ares Management ARES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $864.54 million.

• ArcelorMittal MT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.16 per share on revenue of $15.42 billion.

• AstraZeneca AZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $12.09 billion.

• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $235.86 million.

• Aurora Cannabis ACB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $63.39 million.

• Brookfield BN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $32.57 billion.

• Cameco CCJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $606.01 million.

• Tenet Healthcare THC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $5.26 billion.

• Curis CRIS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.11 per share on revenue of $3.02 million.

• Ralph Lauren RL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.53 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• SolarWinds SWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $190.43 million.

• BCE BCE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.

• WEX WEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.70 per share on revenue of $653.13 million.

• LiveOne LVO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.70 million.

• PodcastOne PODC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.96 million.

• Ladder Cap LADR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $98.53 million.

• iRadimed IRMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $17.33 million.

• Live Ventures LIVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $104.00 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.85 million.

• Tapestry TPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• MDU Resources Gr MDU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• RBC Bearings RBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $376.80 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $862.89 million.

• Belden BDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $521.96 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $365.00 million.

• Intercontinental Exchange ICE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• CyberArk Software CYBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $209.68 million.

• Perella Weinberg PWP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $176.24 million.

• DTE Energy DTE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.56 billion.

• LiveWire Gr LVWR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.36 million.

• Harley-Davidson HOG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $882.32 million.

• Asbury Automotive Gr ABG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.67 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Duke Energy DUK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $7.49 billion.

• Lincoln National LNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• ConocoPhillips COP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $15.94 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $9.01 billion.

• Under Armour UAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Under Armour UA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Kimco Realty KIM is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hershey HSY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $673.86 million.

• Dynatrace DT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $357.59 million.

• ITT ITT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $814.39 million.

• Thomson Reuters TRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Apollo Global Management APO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• BorgWarner BWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• Haemonetics HAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $320.29 million.

• Spirit Airlines SAVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Veru VERU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• TransDigm Gr TDG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.41 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Insperity NSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Arrow Electronics ARW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Snap-on SNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Patrick Industries PATK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $774.96 million.

• Lumentum Holdings LITE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $363.32 million.

• Civista Bancshares CIVB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $39.51 million.

• Omnicell OMCL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $255.56 million.

• Peabody Energy BTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Kenvue KVUE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Kellanova K is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $264.35 million.

• S&P Global SPGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Baxter Intl BAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• T. Rowe Price Gr TROW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Masco MAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Liquidity Services LQDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $76.96 million.

• Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $629.29 million.

• Tempur Sealy Intl TPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• RXO RXO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $995.37 million.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $280.25 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cleanspark CLSK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $70.41 million.

• Credicorp BAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• PetMed Express PETS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.00 million.

• Stewart Information Servs STC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $83.00 million.

• RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $73.59 million.

• Prospect Capital PSEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $222.71 million.

• CareTrust REIT CTRE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $780 thousand.

• Healthpeak Properties PEAK is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Regency Centers REG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Mohawk Industries MHK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• Radiant Logistics RLGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $221.25 million.

• i3 Verticals IIIV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $93.34 million.

• TFI International TFII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• BILL Holdings BILL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $298.14 million.

• Lantronix LTRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $37.59 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares LGF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $868.01 million.

• Centrus Energy LEU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $71.13 million.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.10 per share on revenue of $958.37 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $203.13 million.

• FirstEnergy FE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Impinj PI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $68.31 million.

• Cloudflare NET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $353.10 million.

• Terex TEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Pinterest PINS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $989.01 million.

• Farmer Bros FARM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $88.50 million.

• Capri Holdings CPRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• IBEX IBEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $134.92 million.

• AMMO POWW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.81 million.

• eGain EGAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.57 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $172.54 million.

• Sensus Healthcare SRTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.06 million.

• Paylocity Holding PCTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $324.70 million.

• Affirm Holdings AFRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $518.75 million.

• Cantaloupe CTLP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $66.96 million.

• Illumina ILMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• VeriSign VRSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $377.87 million.

• DexCom DXCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• EMCORE EMKR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $27.00 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $116.99 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $929.97 million.

• Phillips Edison PECO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $153.79 million.

• Research Solutions RSSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $9.79 million.

• Sangoma Technologies SANG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $61.62 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $250.64 million.

• Forrester Res FORR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $116.43 million.

• Flowers Foods FLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• SPS Commerce SPSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $143.09 million.

• Motorola Solns MSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Natural Grocers NGVC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class B Non-Voting Shares LGF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.62 million.

• Iteris ITI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $41.74 million.

• StepStone Group STEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $151.56 million.

• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.42 million.

• Strattec Security STRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $110.15 million.

• Silvercorp Metals SVM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $56.55 million.

• Apartment Income REIT AIRC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AptarGroup ATR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $842.50 million.

• ESCO Technologies ESE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $221.43 million.

• Pros Holdings PRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.70 million.

• Leggett & Platt LEG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Viad VVI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $277.12 million.

• Synaptics SYNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $235.24 million.

• Onto Innovation ONTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $209.06 million.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Doximity DOCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.49 million.

• Expedia Group EXPE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Power Integrations POWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $90.17 million.

• SAP SAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• COPT Defense CDP is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Genpact G is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

