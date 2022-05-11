Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Great Elm Capital GECC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trevena TRVN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Life Time Group Hldgs LTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $356.56 million.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $66.60 million.

• Ondas Holdings ONDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $910.00 thousand.

• Performance Food Group PFGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $13.09 billion.

• Golden Minerals AUMN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westwater Resources WWR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wireless Telecom Group WTT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.48 million.

• Tricon Residential TCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $147.63 million.

• EVgo EVGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition HLF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $357.06 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.27 million.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $23.59 million.

• Evotec EVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $150.87 million.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $11.30 million.

• Nomad Foods NOMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $774.30 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $673.10 million.

• First Advantage FA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $181.84 million.

• Dixie Gr DXYN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CSP CSPI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BiomX PHGE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Live Ventures LIVE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PolyPid PYPD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $172.46 million.

• Kornit Digital KRNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $87.81 million.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Enjoy Technology ENJY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $24.15 million.

• BlackSky Technology BKSY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Priority Tech Holdings PRTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $151.76 million.

• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xometry XMTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $81.77 million.

• BrainsWay BWAY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Minim MINM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.15 million.

• Scienjoy Holding SJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $595.18 million.

• Sylvamo SLVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $959.37 million.

• Aspira Womens Health AWH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Wallbox WBX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.30 million.

• Agrify AGFY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $25.37 million.

• Paysafe PSFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $371.66 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $221.39 million.

• Arhaus ARHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $235.26 million.

• Evaxion Biotech EVAX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atotech ATC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $348.80 million.

• Biodesix BDSX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $6.45 million.

• WiSA Technologies WISA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.38 million.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.17 million.

• FREYR Battery FREY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Valens Semiconductor VLN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.75 million.

• ICL Group ICL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Endeavour Silver EXK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $52.76 million.

• Fiverr International FVRR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $86.48 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $166.59 million.

• YETI Holdings YETI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $290.33 million.

• Caesarstone CSTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $168.02 million.

• Wendy's WEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $497.10 million.

• Wolverine World Wide WWW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $603.12 million.

• Krispy Kreme DNUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $367.90 million.

• Perrigo PRGO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ORIX IX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Toyota Motor TM is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nortech Systems NSYS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ramaco Resources METC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $166.40 million.

• Myomo MYO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Fluence Energy FLNC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $241.10 million.

• Oblong OBLG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Societal CDMO SCTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $19.42 million.

• OncoCyte OCX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.24 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $23.40 million.

• NeoGames NGMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $21.95 million.

• C3.ai AI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $49.20 million.

• Manulife Financial MFC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Acorda Therapeutics ACOR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Walt Disney DIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $18.88 billion.

• 180 Degree Capital TURN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Luokung Technology LKCO is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• FRP Holdings FRPH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VIQ Solutions VQS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.

• GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.89 million.

• Sierra Metals SMTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.79 million.

• VolitionRX VNRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.03 million.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Postal Realty Trust PSTL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.66 million.

• Sonder Holdings SOND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $75.29 million.

• Vermilion Energy VET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $584.00 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment SCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $16.33 million.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF PEY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• StepStone Group STEP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $206.25 million.

• Largo LGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• ADMA Biologics ADMA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.69 million.

• Onconova Therapeutics ONTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• TRACON Pharma TCON is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BioCardia BCDA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.

• Yield10 Bioscience YTEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Coupang CPNG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.

• Antero Resources AR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $159.77 million.

• ACV Auctions ACVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $101.56 million.

• icad ICAD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.43 million.

• Intapp INTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $65.37 million.

• Osisko Gold Royalties OR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.39 million.

• Marqeta MQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $161.27 million.

• Ontrak OTRK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.76 million.

• Stantec STN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $795.59 million.

• SunOpta STKL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $280.42 million.

• Copa Holdings CPA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $533.04 million.

• Atento ATTO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $346.27 million.

• ZipRecruiter ZIP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dave DAVE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Noah Holdings NOAH is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GeoPark GPRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $243.02 million.

• Iris Energy IREN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.93 million.

• Sun Life Finl SLF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• 1stdibs.com DIBS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $26.71 million.

• Integral Ad Science IAS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $85.73 million.

• Powered Brands POW is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pan American Silver PAAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $556.16 million.

• Cepton CPTN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.

• Bowlero BOWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $207.95 million.

• Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Smart Sand SND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $36.80 million.

• Gladstone Investment GAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.

• PaySign PAYS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AppLovin APP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $819.33 million.

• Envela ELA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.62 million.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $441.35 million.

• Winc WBEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.89 million.

• Atlas ATCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $415.99 million.

• Marrone Bio Innovations MBII is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• Thorne HealthTech THRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.12 million.

• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $710.00 thousand.

• Riley Exploration Permian REPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $46.55 million.

• Enovix ENVX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Everspin Technologies MRAM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Points.com PCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $98.50 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro CLPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $4.18 million.

• ForgeRock FORG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $46.64 million.

• Cytek Biosciences CTKB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $45.51 million.

• Vita Coco COCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.99 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $6.95 million.

• Owlet OWLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $21.62 million.

• Hyperfine HYPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Usio USIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.56 million.

• FGI Industries FGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $44.00 million.

• Vacasa VCSA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $251.13 million.

• Cyngn CYN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AdTheorent Holding ADTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.75 million.

• Minerva Surgical UTRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $10.77 million.

• Cue Health HLTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $175.15 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines FSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $184.00 million.

• Energous WATT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Exagen XGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Sarcos Technology STRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• LumiraDx LMDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $113.13 million.

• Ultrapar Participacoes UGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.

• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $490.00 thousand.

• Spire Global SPIR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $16.98 million.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo PZA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SmartRent SMRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $36.49 million.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.26 million.

• Inspirato ISPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $73.96 million.

• Conifer Holdings CNFR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.90 million.

• Sierra Wireless SWIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.

• Amdocs DOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Steris STE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Sonos SONO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $352.84 million.

• Traeger COOK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $210.10 million.

• AgroFresh Solutions AGFS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $38.36 million.

• Bumble BMBL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $208.37 million.

• Clearside Biomedical CLSD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.87 million.

• Amtech Systems ASYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $27.45 million.

• Rivian Automotive RIVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.

• Dutch Bros BROS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $145.63 million.

• Beyond Meat BYND is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $112.40 million.

• Fossil Group FOSL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lightbridge LTBR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ballantyne Strong BTN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Innovative Solutions ISSC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Geospace Technologies GEOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. GRP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• The Oncology Institute TOI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.