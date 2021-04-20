Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

This morning 147 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:NWHM). Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 14.86% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $394.08 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:ALOT) shares were up 7.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.64 for a change of up 7.89%. New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.59.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.