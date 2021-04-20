 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 10:06am   Comments
This morning 147 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM).
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 14.86% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $394.08 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.55%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $127.44.
  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $138.90 with a daily change of up 4.02%.
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $384.15. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $113.87. Shares traded up 1.32%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.69 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $101.35 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares hit a yearly high of $278.34. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.
  • Southern (NYSE:SO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.37 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit a yearly high of $324.41. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.54 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.44%.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.57. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares hit a yearly high of $166.60. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $174.63. Shares traded up 0.83%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares were up 0.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.75.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,524.72 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.91%.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.11%.
  • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.06 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.60. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.38. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares were down 0.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.28.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $82.68. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares were up 14.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $297.47.
  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) shares hit $68.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares set a new yearly high of $450.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $319.41 on Tuesday, moving up 0.24%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $185.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $146.29. Shares traded up 3.85%.
  • Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.28 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares were up 2.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.06.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.24.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a yearly high of $83.72. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.98 for a change of up 0.82%.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5,028.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.01%.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) shares were up 1.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.88 for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares set a new 52-week high of $161.35 on Tuesday, moving up 1.15%.
  • Steris (NYSE:STE) shares were up 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $210.38.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares set a new 52-week high of $154.03 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.76%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to $45.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $327.72 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.16 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $431.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $111.67. Shares traded up 2.57%.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $257.68 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares were up 1.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $240.16.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a yearly high of $65.94. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $133.16 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.06%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.63%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were up 0.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $237.99.
  • Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares set a new yearly high of $339.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $197.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.07. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares set a new yearly high of $25.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.60. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares hit a yearly high of $119.13. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.63 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $287.47 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares set a new 52-week high of $265.00 on Tuesday, moving down 0.02%.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $162.82 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares set a new yearly high of $60.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $150.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
  • Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) shares were up 1.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.89 for a change of up 1.69%.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $154.94. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $206.54. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.91 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.51%.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $225.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.88%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.78. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.04. Shares traded down 0.61%.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares set a new yearly high of $48.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.80.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.01%.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares set a new yearly high of $47.02 this morning. The stock was up 4.81% on the session.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.17 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.06%.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $49.46. Shares traded up 0.93%.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $174.52.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $155.75. Shares traded up 1.28%.
  • Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $73.87. Shares traded up 0.96%.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares hit a yearly high of $115.02. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares were up 1.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.94.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were up 3.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $133.72 for a change of up 3.28%.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.05. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.38%.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares hit a yearly high of $103.24. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $29.47. Shares traded down 0.45%.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.59 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.05. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.16 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.53%.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.72 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock set a new 52-week high of $171.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares were up 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.43.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.83. Shares traded up 0.77%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $313.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.81. The stock traded down 0.94% on the session.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.97. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.81 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares hit $17.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.45.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.55%.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $36.27 with a daily change of up 5.74%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.03 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.47%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.07. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares were up 1.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.73.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares hit a yearly high of $25.01. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares hit a yearly high of $22.28. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.47 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.19%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares hit $20.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.11 on Tuesday, moving down 1.6%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.85. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.94. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session.
  • Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $200.00 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.28. The stock traded down 0.62% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.85 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) shares hit a yearly high of $31.25. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares were up 0.77% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.61.
  • PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE:PKO) shares were down 0.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.21 for a change of down 0.12%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.95 on Tuesday, moving up 0.82%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.21 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.57%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.44 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares were down 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.42 for a change of down 0.29%.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.27. The stock was up 11.2% for the day.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.89. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.19.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.83. The stock was up 10.65% for the day.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.97. Shares traded up 2.28%.
  • Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.57 on Tuesday, moving up 1.86%.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.96. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.05 with a daily change of up 1.81%.
  • Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares were down 0.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.81 for a change of down 0.44%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.80.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares were up 7.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.64 for a change of up 7.89%.
  • New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.59.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

